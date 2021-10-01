Back

Din Tai Fung S'pore releases palm-sized* 'tang bao' that is 70% bigger than xiao long bao

*Depends on whose palm.

Mandy How | October 01, 2021, 02:58 PM

Din Tai Fung is celebrating its 18th anniversary by selling a bigger bao.

The limited time Steamed Pork & Dried Scallop Tang Bao will only be available from Oct. 1 - 31, 2021, at all outlets except Republic Plaza.

Besides the addition of shredded dried scallop, the tang bao is also 70 per cent larger than the xiao long bao, making it almost as big as the palm of your hand.

Photo via Din Tai Fung

Each bao goes for S$12.80, with limited servings daily.

Because we are very poor at math, it took us a while to realise that the new item is 170 per cent in size (i.e. not twice as big).

Ergo here are some suggestions on how it could be named:

Da = big. As opposed to xiao, which translate to "small".

Zhong = medium. We're also poor in creativity.

Da yi dian = a little bigger.

Bu xiao = not small.

We are only semi-serious, thanks.

Top image via Din Tai Fung

