2,909 new Covid-19 cases & 8 more Covid-19 deaths, death toll exceeds 100

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 99,430.

Jason Fan | October 02, 2021, 12:15 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,909 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Oct. 1).

Eight deaths

Eight more cases have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, seven were male Singaporeans and one was a female Singaporean, aged between 66 and 96.

Four of them had been unvaccinated, two had been partially vaccinated and the remaining two had been vaccinated.

According to MOH, all of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 103 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

2,079 community cases

Of the 2,909 cases announced today, there are 2,079 cases in the community, 818 in the migrant worker dormitories and 12 imported cases.

Among the local cases today are 556 seniors who are above the age of 60 years old.

12 imported cases

There are a total of 12 imported cases, all of whom had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, seven were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

1,356 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in the hospital.

According to MOH, most are well and under observation.

There are currently 222 cases requiring oxygen supplementation, and 34 in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of those who have fallen very ill, 214 are seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent.

471 cases required oxygen supplementation, and 52 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 51.1 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 48.9 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

45 have died, of whom 26.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 73.3 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

10 clusters under close monitoring

MOH is currently monitoring 10 clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of 30 September 2021, 82 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,204,856 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

To date, about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited by MOH to receive their booster doses.

236,849 individuals have received their booster shots and another 111,000 have booked their appointments.

In total, 4,594,491 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,487,124 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 198,533 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 101,290 individuals.

