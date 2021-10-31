Back

DBS users can take climate actions conveniently via new sustainability platform on digibank

Learn about eco tips, donate to green causes, make green investments, and track your carbon footprint via digibank.

Zi Shan Kow | October 31, 2021, 10:36 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

DBS has launched LiveBetter, a first of its kind one-step platform for customers to take actions around sustainability in an easy and convenient way.

Barrier to lifestyle change is inconvenience

According to a DBS’ Consumer Sustainability survey, 86 per cent of Singaporeans believe their carbon footprint will impact the world, but 73 per cent are willing to change their lifestyles only if it is convenient.

The survey also revealed that 33 per cent of Singaporeans are having difficulties finding the right channels to learn about sustainability, although 93 per cent are aware that their activities contribute to carbon emissions.

LiveBetter is designed to help address these challenges and help customers take easy, actionable steps towards sustainability, said DBS in their press release.

"By embedding LiveBetter into DBS digibank, our customers can now easily access ways to live green with a few simple taps,” said Jeremy Soo, Head of Consumer Banking Group (Singapore) at DBS Bank.

Image via DBS.

The LiveBetter section can be found on the dashboard of DBS digibank app, and features four sections: Learn Better, Give Better, Invest Better, and Track Better.

Image via DBS.

Learn Better: Know more about climate change issues

On the platform, customers can be better informed through bite-sized content about the impacts of climate change. Under Learn Better, customers are also provided actions to take.

"Customers can either take an action right away, or they can also choose to learn more, which typically takes them to a long form article," said Sourabh Sharma, Senior Vice President of Digital Banking at the DBS Consumer Banking Group.

Image via DBS.

Give Better: Contribute to local sustainability-related causes

With Give Better, users can easily discover and donate to credible organisations that require funding.

Some featured local environment and sustainability organisations include Acres, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and Nature Society (Singapore).

On the platform, customers can see how their funds will be used, the numbers of contributors to the cause, and the total amount that has been raised by DBS customers.

Your donation is directly deducted from your account, with no fees, so 100 per cent of the money goes to the cause.

Funds are transferred immediately via PayNow, and the platform also allows for one-click filing for tax deduction.

"You can go from discovery to payment in less than five seconds and be supporting your cause," said Sharma.

Image via DBS.

Invest Better: Investing sustainably

The platform allows customers to learn about and instantly invest in a selection of sustainability-themed funds.

Curated by the DBS Funds Selection Team with high ESG rating, there are two funds available: BNP Paribas Global Environment and Ninety One GSF Global Environment Fund.

ETF investments will be made available by 2022.

Image via DBS.

Track Better: Calculating your carbon footprint

Based on your debit and credit card spending, DBS can automatically calculate your carbon emissions with Track Better, which will be released by January 2022.

The model for the system is developed by DBS with Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech), a unit of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

Image via DBS.

Aside from tracking your carbon emission patterns, users can also compare their carbon footprint with the Singapore average, and receive recommendations on how to reduce their footprint.

In the press release, DBS also stated that it is developing a function that will enable customers to purchase carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint.

Image via DBS.

Top images by DBS and Unsplash/Joshua Tsu.

New brunch spot opens at Changi Business Park with pastas & toast under S$10

With lots of natural light streaming in.

October 31, 2021, 10:29 AM

What can you do if your toxic boss doesn't pay you or calls you a f*ck face?

Both things are actually illegal.

October 31, 2021, 09:56 AM

3,112 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

The total number of cases has reached 195,211.

October 30, 2021, 11:47 PM

S'porean, 28, jailed for calling toilet door number & getting involved in S$1.89 million loan scam

He was earning a salary of S$600 to S$700 at the time.

October 30, 2021, 10:55 PM

25-year-old man to be charged for throwing bicycle from HDB corridor to ground floor

Under the alleged offence of committing a rash act.

October 30, 2021, 10:07 PM

S'pore driver mistaken to be parking lot snatcher after panic-accelerating into another driver's space

Oh no.

October 30, 2021, 09:41 PM

22 men, aged 19-52, arrested for suspected online child sexual exploitation activities

Another six men are assisting the police in investigations for obscene material and offences under the Films Act.

October 30, 2021, 09:02 PM

S'poreans 30 & above can walk in for Moderna booster from Nov. 1, 2021

Sinovac vaccinations have also started.

October 30, 2021, 07:59 PM

Driver who reversed into Traffic Police at Geylang East Central charged in court

He is accused of inflicting hurt on a Senior Staff Sergeant and is due in court again on Nov. 1.

October 30, 2021, 06:46 PM

Ex-NOC talent Samantha Tan claims no involvement in leaked screenshots & sgcickenrice

A Saturday development.

October 30, 2021, 05:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.