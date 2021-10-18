Back

LTA catches errant cyclists on PIE & MCE, public calls for jail time & heavy fines

Other road users feel enough is enough.

Siti Hawa | October 18, 2021, 04:43 PM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently announced that it has yet again caught errant cyclists on expressways in Singapore, a habit it has tried to dissuade via warnings and fines.

Photos of the latest island-wide enforcement effort was then shared on Facebook on Oct. 16, sparking lively discussion on how the authorities should deal with these cyclists.

Errant cyclists

According to LTA, three cyclists were caught riding along PIE (Changi) near the Jalan Anak Bukit entrance.

Photo via Land Transport Authority

Another cyclist was caught riding along MCE (ECP).

Photo via Land Transport Authority

While one cyclist was caught riding on the BKE (PIE).

Photo via Land Transport Authority

Public calls for more action to be taken

In response to the photos, members of the public left comments voicing their concerns.

One person claimed to have seen one of the cyclists on the expressway "many times".

Screenshot via Land Transport Authority/Facebook

Another commenter proposed the need for stricter enforcement action against errant cyclists, such as introducing jail time.

He also pointed out that cyclists on roads pose a "real danger" to other road users.

Screenshot via Land Transport Authority/Facebook

Others said that errant cyclists should be charged in court and fined heavily, while their bicycles should be confiscated.

Screenshot via Land Transport Authority/Facebook

Screenshot via Land Transport Authority/Facebook

Screenshot via Land Transport Authority/Facebook

Reminder

LTA has reminded the public that cyclists are not allowed on expressways and in road tunnels.

Cyclists can adjust their navigation settings to avoid expressways on Google Maps by clicking on "route options" and selecting "avoid motorways" after choosing a destination.

LTA added that signs have been put up along roads leading to expressways to remind cyclists to stay out.

Photo via Land Transport Authority

LTA also said it would continue with its island-wide enforcement efforts, day or night, to take enforcement action against errant cyclists.

