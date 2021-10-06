3,577 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,577 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

This brings the total number of cases to 113,381.

2,932 community cases

There are 3,562 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 2,932 in the community and 630 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 664 seniors who are above 60 years.

15 imported cases

There are 15 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, five were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 10 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Three deaths

Three Covid-19 patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

They were female Singaporeans, aged between 68 and 102 years.

All of them had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, and had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 133 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 6, 12pm, 1,520 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital.

Most are well and under observation. There are currently 255 cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 37 in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 239 are seniors above 60 years.

Eight clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following eight active clusters, of which four are located in migrant worker dormitories.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 5, 83 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,335,067 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

To date, 600,000 eligible individuals have been invited to receive their booster doses.

341,427 individuals have received their booster shots and another 99,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 205,430 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 107,523 individuals.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google Streetview