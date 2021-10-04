Back

2,475 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 8 more deaths reported

Full update.

Alfie Kwa | October 04, 2021, 11:28 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,475 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Monday (Oct. 4).

This brings the total number of cases to 106,318.

1,859 community cases

There are 2,460 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 1,859 in the community and 601 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 402 seniors who are above 60 years.

15 imported cases

There are a total of 15 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, nine were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Eight deaths

Eight Covid-19 patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, four were male Singaporeans and four were female Singaporeans, aged between 60 and 94 years.

Amongst them, three had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, and five had been vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 121 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 4, 12pm, 1,355 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital.

Most are well and under observation. There are currently 226 cases requiring oxygen supplementation, and 35 in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 221 are seniors above 60 years.

Eight clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following eight active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 3, 82 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,284,447 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,594,926 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,509,533 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

To date, 550,000 eligible individuals have been invited to receive their booster doses.

299,155 individuals have received their booster shots and another 105,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 201,573 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 104,100 individuals.

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin

