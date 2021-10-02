4 more deaths & 2,356 new Covid-19 cases, total cases now over 100,000

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,356 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 2).

1,938 Covid-19 community cases

There were 1,938 cases in the community, 412 cases in the migrant worker dormitories, and six imported cases.

Amongst the local cases today are 513 seniors who are above 60 years.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 101,786.

Six imported cases

There are a total of six imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, five were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Four deaths on Oct. 2

In addition, four more people have passed away from complications due Covid-19 infection.

Of these, three were female Singaporeans and one was a male Singaporean, aged between 55 and 80 years.

All of them had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

In total, 107 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 1,422 Covid-19 cases currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 243 cases requiring oxygen supplementation, and 31 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 233 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent.

504 cases required oxygen supplementation and 53 had been in the ICU. Of these, 50.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.4 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

49 have died, of whom 26.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 73.5 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

13 clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following 13 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 1, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,235,990 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

4,594,688 individuals received at least one dose, while 4,490,834 individuals completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 200,358 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 102,915 individuals.

MOH said that about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses, of which 258,043 individuals have received their booster shots, while another 102,000 have booked their appointments.

Covid-19 updates on Oct. 2:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Raph/Facebook