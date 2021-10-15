3,445 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, death toll reaches 215

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,445 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Oct. 15).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 141,772.

Eight more deaths

Eight more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, seven were male Singaporeans and one was a female Singaporean, aged between 61 and 89 years old.

Of these, five had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, and three had been vaccinated.

Seven of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 26.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 73.4 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

In total, the death tally from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore has reached 215.

2,823 community cases

There are 2,823 cases in the community, and 620 cases in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 572 seniors who are above 60 years.

There are also two imported cases.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 15, 12pm, amongst all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 16,513 (75.5 per cent) are undergoing home recovery.

2,951 (13.5 per cent) are in Community Care Facilities, 804 (3.7 per cent) are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,593 (7.3 per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

322 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 48 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.1 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 49.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.1 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring three active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring three clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 14, 84 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,563,625 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,613,735 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,552,603 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 223,551 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 116,639 individuals.

To date, MOH has invited about 780,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses.

525,212 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo by Karen Lui