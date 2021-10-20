Covid-19 post weekend surge: Record 3,994 cases in S'pore, 7 deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,994 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

This is the highest daily tally so far.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 154,725.

Seven more deaths

Seven more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, five were male Singaporeans and two were female Singaporeans, aged between 57 and 90 years old.

Three of them had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, one had been partially vaccinated and three had been vaccinated.

Six of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 27.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 72.9 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In total, the death tally from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore has reached 246.

3,480 community cases

There are 3,480 cases in the community, and 501 cases in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 567 seniors who are above 60 years.

There are also 13 imported cases.

MOH also said there was a usual post-weekend surge in cases and that they will closely monitor cases for the next few days to determine if this is a temporary spike or a further surge in infections.

In the past week, MOH observed a rise in activity levels, including a higher number of visitors across all malls, larger crowds in the Orchard Road area, as well as a slight increase in public transport ridership.

The number of unvaccinated seniors above 60 years old and who have been infected has risen over the past few days, to well over 100 a day. MOH added that they are at risk of falling very sick.

The number of persons requiring ICU care continues to rise, which has put our hospitals under significant pressure and strain, according to MOH.

The ministry strongly encourages everyone, especially the elderly and persons with comorbidities who are more vulnerable to severe illnesses, to limit your social activities and go out only for essential activities.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 19, 12 pm, amongst all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 16,377 (71.9 per cent) are undergoing home recovery.

3,812 (16.7 per cent) are in Community Care Facilities, 851 (3.7 per cent) are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,738 (7.6 per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

For patients who are currently warded in hospital, 338 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 71 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.0 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 48.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 51.4 per cent were unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated.

Monitoring five active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring five clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 18, 84 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,662,027 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,622,432 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,562,307 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 227,800 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 118,598 individuals.

To date, MOH has invited about 850,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses.

604,552 individuals have received their booster shots and another 96,000 have booked their appointments.

