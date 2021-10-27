3,277 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 3,277 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 26, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 25: 3,277 New community cases: 2,984 Total number of cases reported thus far: 179,095

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 25: 10 Age: Between 66 and 98 years old, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions except one unvaccinated case. Total deaths reported thus far: 339

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 19,013 (72.4 per cent) Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,570 (17.4 per cent) Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 878 (3.3 per cent) Cases warded in hospital: 1,787 (6.8 per cent) Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 289 Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 79 Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 67

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population Number of individuals who received booster shots: 724,762

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

