3,277 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 3,277 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 26, as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Oct. 25: 3,277
New community cases: 2,984
Total number of cases reported thus far: 179,095
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 25: 10
Age: Between 66 and 98 years old, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions except one unvaccinated case.
Total deaths reported thus far: 339
Recovery
Cases in Home Recovery: 19,013 (72.4 per cent)
Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,570 (17.4 per cent)
Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 878 (3.3 per cent)
Cases warded in hospital: 1,787 (6.8 per cent)
Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 289
Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 79
Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 67
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Number of individuals who received booster shots: 724,762
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
