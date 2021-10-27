Back

3,277 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

Total number of cases so far stand at 179,095.

Ashley Tan | October 27, 2021, 12:03 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 3,277 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 26, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 25: 3,277

New community cases: 2,984

Total number of cases reported thus far: 179,095

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 25: 10

Age: Between 66 and 98 years old, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions except one unvaccinated case.

Total deaths reported thus far: 339

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 19,013 (72.4 per cent)

Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,570 (17.4 per cent)

Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 878 (3.3 per cent)

Cases warded in hospital: 1,787 (6.8 per cent)

Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 289

Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 79

Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 67

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Number of individuals who received booster shots: 724,762

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo from Jeremy Kwok/Unsplash

'Massive' infestation of cockroaches & dead rodent in Proofer bakery premises & delivery trucks

The S'pore Food Agency has ordered Proofer Bakery to recall food products distributed to Proofer's 16 retail outlets.

October 26, 2021, 11:13 PM

Woman videos chirping from egg, carton was bought from Tampines market 1 day prior

When the egg is not what you expected.

October 26, 2021, 09:40 PM

Dog groomer clarifies & apologises for letting poodle fall off table, heartbroken poodle owners respond

The owners disclosed that they've been bringing Miso to The Fur Room since he was a puppy.

October 26, 2021, 09:08 PM

S'pore man, 24, fined S$3,500 for punching & kicking pregnant girlfriend's abdomen, now engaged

He pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

October 26, 2021, 08:00 PM

5 imported Covid-19 cases recorded out of over 5,100 VTL arrivals in S'pore so far

Daily VTL arrival quota will increase to 4,000.

October 26, 2021, 07:33 PM

S'pore food outlets to be graded 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold' under new licensing framework from 2023

Instead of 'A', 'B', 'C', & 'D'.

October 26, 2021, 07:06 PM

Super unique lift in 36-year-old Pasir Panjang condo feels like riding a tram in Hong Kong

The funicular lift is believed to be the only one of its kind in Singapore.

October 26, 2021, 06:50 PM

Epic 5km jam on PIE after accident between trailer & car shuts down multiple lanes

No injuries were reported.

October 26, 2021, 06:35 PM

Tokyo & Osaka lift Covid-19 dining & drinking restrictions for the first time in 11 months

Sadly, we still can't travel to Japan.

October 26, 2021, 06:25 PM

Public gives more than S$299,000 to TOC editor Terry Xu to pay PM Lee S$87,000 in legal costs

More than 2,770 donors gave this money.

October 26, 2021, 06:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.