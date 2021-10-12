Indonesia woman deep fries husband's arowana as he put off cleaning fish tank

A woman in Indonesia decided that revenge is not a dish best served cold, but one that is best served hot and crispy.

This was after she took her husband's arowana fish, descaled it, seasoned it to taste, and deep fried it like it was ikan kuning.

And put it up as a TikTok video on Oct. 8.

Why?

Her foray into expensive and unique culinary experimentation was apparently motivated by her husband's laziness -- and her logical leaps.

According to the wife, he had put off cleaning the fish tank of the freshwater fish repeatedly, and so she decided to eat his prize fish in protest.

Although it wasn't spelled out exactly like this, the logic was that by eating the fish, there would be nothing left to clean.

And the fish had already appeared worse for wear by the time the wife got to it and put it into a wok of hot oil.

The caption in the video read: “My husband kept promising to clean the aquarium, so I did it myself. However, the fish got sick in the end. I thought it would be delicious if I fried it.”

The video ended with the woman making the heart sign with her thumb and index fingers.

Responses

Subsequently, in a series of TikTok videos, the woman claimed that her husband was sad initially, but has since gotten over the dead arowana and even laughed it off, despite his wife having killed his pet fish, and attracting close to 7 million views because of it, with many calling out the act as petulant and borderline sadistic.

But there were others who also thought it would have been a pity to let good protein go to waste.