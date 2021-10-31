Back

S’pore driver rages after teen cyclist’s dad defends son for supposedly pointing middle finger

Angery level 100.

Tanya Ong | October 31, 2021, 08:23 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Dashboard camera footage of one driver getting seriously upset by an incident at a condominium carpark was recently shared on Facebook page "Roads.sg".

In the video, the driver claimed that a teenage cyclist had pointed his middle finger at him.

Roads.sg/Facebook

Roads.sg/Facebook

This then sparked an intense discussion between the driver and an adult accompanying the teenager, whom the video uploader took to be his father.

Prolonged intense discussion

Roads.sg/Facebook

The driver was heard asking the man, "How come he point his finger at me? He was pointing his middle finger at me! [...] You point like that at me for what?"

The father insisted that the driver is "mistaken", and asked his son if he indeed did so. To which, his son said: "Yes."

The father continued defending his son, saying that he is "a kid".

The increase in anger becomes audibly noticeable as the driver commented, "You're a kid but you have no upbringing at all". He also asked that the man "teach (his) son".

Verbal sparring

At this point, the father raises his voice slightly: "Ya! Ya! I know that!" and added, "It's no big deal!"

"NO, it's a BIG DEAL," the driver said, getting increasingly agitated. "YOUR SON WENT TO POINT HIS MIDDLE FINGER AT ME!"

Responding to the father's point that the driver was "rushing out" of the carpark, the driver insisted that he was driving "below 10km/h", adding that he has footage to prove it.

The driver later added: "You have no right to shout at me ah! He is in the wrong! How can he point like that?"

"He already say sorry," the father continued. "I heard."

"I didn't hear," the driver said and — presumably turning to the young man — asked: "Did you say sorry? Tell me, why did you point?"

Duel of the Fates

At this point, the father jumps in again, offering a plausible explanation: "He was panicked."

After some back and forth between the driver and father, with the father saying that the driver was "also shouting", the driver explodes: "No! Just now, I didn't shout. You shouted then I shout. [Shouting loudly] YOU SHOUTED! THEN I SHOUT! YOU WANT ME TO GET OUT?! You apologise for shouting first. You just now shouted first. YOU SHOUTED FIRST!"

The 1 minute 50 second video does not provide any conclusion to the incident, but towards the end, the boy can be seen cycling out of the frame of the video.

According to the Facebook caption, the incident took place at a condominium car park on Oct. 30, at around 7:30pm.

Responding to this incident, some commenters also acknowledged that both parties were in the wrong.

A large number of netizens, however, pointed out that the driver was behaving badly and being overly confrontational.

Top photo via Roads.sg video.

RP lecturer shows up at Zoom lesson dressed as Squid Game triangle guard for Halloween

The "Squid Game" has infiltrated the classrooms.

October 31, 2021, 07:05 PM

Rude guests & paranormal stories: Ex-Halloween Horror Nights scare actress shares experience as pole-dancing vampire

When you've been scared so much at HHN, you choose to scare others for a change.

October 31, 2021, 06:53 PM

Yishun Thai restaurant gives man 3 days to return stolen phone before lodging police report

Hoping to give the man a chance.

October 31, 2021, 04:48 PM

Do zichar or mookata diners need to clear crockery? & other tray return FAQs, answered.

The advisory period for food courts and coffee shops will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

October 31, 2021, 03:53 PM

Woman in S'pore shares photo of her plant, gets quite a bit of attention for its leaves

That's some expensive camo.

October 31, 2021, 03:22 PM

Man issued S$2,000 fine at 3:45am for social gathering at Esplanade Park

Enforcement against those who do not comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

October 31, 2021, 02:21 PM

Proposal involving stunning drone light show at Bukit Timah draws range of responses

Go big or go home.

October 31, 2021, 12:22 PM

Comment: Restoring nature in S’pore will take more than replanting trees

Every action counts.

October 31, 2021, 12:00 PM

DBS users can take climate actions conveniently via new sustainability platform on digibank

Learn about eco tips, donate to green causes, make green investments, and track your carbon footprint via digibank.

October 31, 2021, 10:36 AM

New brunch spot opens at Changi Business Park with pastas & toast under S$10

With lots of natural light streaming in.

October 31, 2021, 10:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.