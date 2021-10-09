Colgate terminates collaboration with NOC's Sylvia Chan after allegations of staff mistreatment

Singaporean YouTuber and co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics Sylvia Chan is currently facing various allegations of employee mistreatment including using slurs and expletives on her staff.

These accusations gained traction following submissions that were given by "insiders" to Instagram account @sgcickenrice.

Terminated collaborations

Following the news of the allegations, Colgate has come forward to clarify its current working relationship with Chan.

After several comments were left on Colgate's Instagram page asking about the status of Chan's brand ambassadorship, the brand responded to individual comments confirming that it has terminated "all related collaborations" although the allegations are "still under investigation".

The brand also emphasised that it does "not tolerate any negative behaviours" and will continue to be the brand that "champions optimism".

Here's its comment in full:

"Thank you for reaching out to us, and we truly appreciate your sharing towards this matter with us. We understand the gravity of issues concerning Sylvia. Even though the allegations are still under investigation, we decided to terminate all related collaborations with her. Rest assured that Colgate does not tolerate any negative behaviors, and we will continue to be the brand that champions optimism. Once again, Thank you for reaching out to us and have a great weekend."

According to a direct message seen on @sgcickenrice, beverage brand Milo apparently also distanced itself from Chan, clarifying that it is not working with Chan at the moment as its campaign has ended.

Milo added that it does "not condone any form of unacceptable behaviour".

