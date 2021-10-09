Back

Colgate terminates collaboration with NOC's Sylvia Chan after allegations of staff mistreatment

Following the comments left on Colgate's Instagram page.

Fasiha Nazren | October 09, 2021, 04:57 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean YouTuber and co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics Sylvia Chan is currently facing various allegations of employee mistreatment including using slurs and expletives on her staff.

These accusations gained traction following submissions that were given by "insiders" to Instagram account @sgcickenrice.

Terminated collaborations

Following the news of the allegations, Colgate has come forward to clarify its current working relationship with Chan.

After several comments were left on Colgate's Instagram page asking about the status of Chan's brand ambassadorship, the brand responded to individual comments confirming that it has terminated "all related collaborations" although the allegations are "still under investigation".

The brand also emphasised that it does "not tolerate any negative behaviours" and will continue to be the brand that "champions optimism".

Here's its comment in full:

"Thank you for reaching out to us, and we truly appreciate your sharing towards this matter with us. We understand the gravity of issues concerning Sylvia. Even though the allegations are still under investigation, we decided to terminate all related collaborations with her. Rest assured that Colgate does not tolerate any negative behaviors, and we will continue to be the brand that champions optimism. Once again, Thank you for reaching out to us and have a great weekend."

According to a direct message seen on @sgcickenrice, beverage brand Milo apparently also distanced itself from Chan, clarifying that it is not working with Chan at the moment as its campaign has ended.

Screenshot from @sgcickenrice

Milo added that it does "not condone any form of unacceptable behaviour".

Top image from @sylsylnoc's Instagram page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

3,703 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 11 more deaths reported

The full update.

October 09, 2021, 11:51 PM

Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Rivervale Drive fire, 100 residents evacuated

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

October 09, 2021, 06:52 PM

Enforcement officers will patrol hawker centres & coffeeshops to check diners’ vaccination status

NEA and SFA may focus their checks during peak hours and at hotspots that have larger congregations of unvaccinated seniors.

October 09, 2021, 06:10 PM

S'porean man, 24, has sex with girl, 14, gets slapped by her father after he's caught naked in toilet

He was sentenced to one year and 11 months' jail.

October 09, 2021, 05:43 PM

Bugis Junction stall serves chunky lobster rolls from S$18, has salted egg & mentaiko toppings

Chonky.

October 09, 2021, 05:26 PM

Indonesian child can’t get birth certificate because his name is too long. Parents appeal to President Jokowi.

18 words, 115 letters.

October 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Jolovan Wham puts up correction notice on Twitter after POFMA order issued

All of the nine issued letters by MHA have now complied.

October 09, 2021, 04:43 PM

Zoe Tay & Zhang Ze Tong 'really nervous' to perform ballet & modern dance for President's Star Charity

They only had the past few weekends to learn the dance.

October 09, 2021, 04:26 PM

SIA website crashes after Vaccinated Travel Lane flights to 14 cities announced

Technical difficulties.

October 09, 2021, 04:24 PM

Unvaxxed individuals cannot dine in at hawker centres & coffeeshops or enter malls from Oct. 13

Revised testing protocols.

October 09, 2021, 02:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.