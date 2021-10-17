Back

Chucky dog costume threatens to make your dog too cute this Halloween

S$12.45 on Shopee.

Guan Zhen Tan | October 17, 2021, 07:01 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Halloween is about two weeks away.

Here are some costume ideas, besides the inevitable Squid Game-related ones that will dominate the market.

Chucky-inspired dog costume

A Chucky-themed costume for dogs is available on Shopee.

The costume includes the iconic ginger hairdo, blood-stained (foam) knife, along with the iconic striped shirt and denim overalls.

Image via Shopee

Image via Shopee

Image via Shopee

The knife is attached to a stuffed arm, that flails adorably as your furkid walks menacingly towards you.

Image via Shopee

Image via Shopee

Image via Shopee

The overall is even emblazoned with the words "Good Dogs", which is, obviously a reference to Chucky's overalls.

One seller retails it from about S$15.84 to S$16.95, depending on the size chosen.

Another seller on Shopee retails it from S$7.85 to S$11.33.

Demon Slayer costumes for pets

If horror isn't your thing, maybe you might fancy Demon Slayer themed pet costumes instead, which is selling for S$12.45 to S$13.

User reviews mention that these costumes are a little small for some dogs, so it might be worth noting that this may be more suitable for those who have cats and smaller dogs.

Image via Shopee

Image via Shopee

Image via Shopee

Image via Shopee

Cute.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Shrew hunts down cockroach & bites its head off in brightly lit enclosed area in S'pore

Doing us a favour.

October 17, 2021, 06:52 PM

Mandarin duck returns to Hougang canal without colourful feathers, molts into non-showy plumage

Looking less fancy in non-mating season.

October 17, 2021, 06:23 PM

Melbourne ending 'world's longest lockdown' as it hits 70% vaxxed rate

The city has seen six lockdowns — totalling 262 days — since March 2o20.

October 17, 2021, 04:48 PM

A country-by-country guide to S'pore's new Vaccinated Travel Lanes

Answers to all your questions. Hopefully.

October 17, 2021, 04:08 PM

S'pore man dons better quality 'Squid Game' henchman costume & poses with massage gun for badass look

Woah we got a badass over here.

October 17, 2021, 03:01 PM

Rain finally falls on large swathes of S'pore after week of painfully hot weather

Let it rain over me.

October 17, 2021, 02:44 PM

2 Carousell sellers who asked for buyer's race for S'pore hotel booking deal reminded it's wrong

One of the sellers said only Chinese guests allowed.

October 17, 2021, 02:21 PM

Hoseh Mart at Clementi Ave 3 selling S$2 beer, S$9.90 soju, S$0.50 drinks & lots of instant mee

Hoseh liao.

October 17, 2021, 01:53 PM

Yip Pin Xiu gets S$800,000 instead of S$400,000 as DBS tops up prize for her 2 Paralympic gold medals

DBS stepped in as a co-sponsor to match the original award.

October 17, 2021, 01:30 PM

69-year-old man's decomposing body found at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre

A wholesaler reportedly claimed that he smelled the odour and spotted "liquid" flowing from a unit.

October 17, 2021, 01:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.