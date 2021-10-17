Chucky dog costume threatens to make your dog too cute this Halloween

Halloween is about two weeks away.

Here are some costume ideas, besides the inevitable Squid Game-related ones that will dominate the market.

Chucky-inspired dog costume

A Chucky-themed costume for dogs is available on Shopee.

The costume includes the iconic ginger hairdo, blood-stained (foam) knife, along with the iconic striped shirt and denim overalls.

The knife is attached to a stuffed arm, that flails adorably as your furkid walks menacingly towards you.

The overall is even emblazoned with the words "Good Dogs", which is, obviously a reference to Chucky's overalls.

One seller retails it from about S$15.84 to S$16.95, depending on the size chosen.

Another seller on Shopee retails it from S$7.85 to S$11.33.

Demon Slayer costumes for pets

If horror isn't your thing, maybe you might fancy Demon Slayer themed pet costumes instead, which is selling for S$12.45 to S$13.

User reviews mention that these costumes are a little small for some dogs, so it might be worth noting that this may be more suitable for those who have cats and smaller dogs.

Cute.

