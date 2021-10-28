Back

Choa Chu Kang library reopens with hydroponic room, first library in S'pore with indoor garden

One of a kind.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 28, 2021, 11:26 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bookworms in northwest Singapore who prefer a visit to the library rather than reading e-books at home can celebrate — the Choa Chu Kang public library has reopened.

Besides a great variety of books, the newly revamped library is one of its kind in Singapore with an indoor garden and a hydroponic showcase.

It is also the first library in Singapore with a focus on sustainability.

"Probably one of the few globally too," Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said at the official opening of the library on Oct. 27.

First library with sustainability focus

Here's a quick look at the library:

Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

The Community Wall in the library features Choa Chu Kang’s rich agricultural heritage.

Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Hydroponic showcase at Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Vegetables grown in this room may be harvested and donated to the community. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Terrariums at Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Choa Chu Kang Public Library. Photo by Low Jia Ying.

Libraries in Singapore are not just for books, but public spaces for community to gather and share knowledge.

At Choa Chu Kang Public Library, one can look forward to workshops conducted by volunteer like Ong Chin Tiong who is a gardening enthusiast.

Ong has been taking care of his “farm” outside his HDB unit for over a decade and he will be sharing his insights by conducting workshops at the library.

Representatives from local firms with sustainability focus, Shiok Meats and Amplefresh, will also be sharing about their knowledge on food innovation in November.

Capturing the spirit of our times and people's aspirations

This should not come as a big surprise either, as Teo said that with each revamp, Singapore's libraries seek to "capture the spirit of our times and our people's aspirations".

In light of climate change, sustainability is at the top of young Singaporeans' minds.

Since 2017, the National Library Board has revamped and reopened six libraries.

After each revamp, NLB sees an increase in visitorship and book loans at these libraries.

"In their first year of operations, we get a sense of the impact of the revamp. On average, the visitorship increases by more than 70 per cent. The number of loans grows to 1.5 times," Teo said.

Choa Chu Kang Public Library is the seventh and the latest next-generation library under NLB’s LAB25 (Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025) plan.

"Under LAB25, we will redouble efforts to: Promote lifelong learning, empower our people to be more discerning towards misinformation and disinformation, tell our Singapore Story, and play the role of a Social Equaliser - helping everyone regardless of background to learn; and leaving no one behind," Teo said.

All images by Low Jia Ying.

3,432 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

The total number of cases has reached 187,851.

October 28, 2021, 11:36 PM

Rapper Subhas Nair to be charged for attempts to promote ill-feelings between groups of different religions & races

He will be charged on Nov. 1, 2021.

October 28, 2021, 10:10 PM

‘Cancer is only a speed bump in life’: S’porean fights on after breast cancer diagnosis at 30 & double mastectomy

She lost both breasts but gained a new perspective of life.

October 28, 2021, 06:58 PM

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong, 30, accepted into prestigious UK law school, jokes he can defend himself from defamation next time

New degree can come in handy.

October 28, 2021, 06:32 PM

Girlfriend of NOC's Ryan Tan releases statement defending allegations of his infidelity

Guess Porky and Mantou Honey are step-siblings.

October 28, 2021, 06:26 PM

S'pore's 'Covid-19 resilience' falls to 39th place, 6 months after being ranked 1st: Bloomberg

Singapore dropped 20 places from 19th in September.

October 28, 2021, 05:53 PM

M'sian college student alleges that she & other women were subjected to 'period spot checks'

Malaysia's Human Rights Commission said the practice is a violation of a child's rights and a crime.

October 28, 2021, 05:50 PM

Digital ICs can be used for verification at polyclinics, public libraries, & more from Nov. 1, 2021

No more fumbling to take out your IC from your wallet.

October 28, 2021, 05:41 PM

Ho Ching: Stop bitching, restrictions may not be relaxed until mid-2022

Restrictions to be lifted with higher vaccination rates in seniors and more booster shots.

October 28, 2021, 05:36 PM

PSP's Kayla Low steps down as treasurer & CEC member, cites new job constraints

She will continue to serve as a volunteer with PSP.

October 28, 2021, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.