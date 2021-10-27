Back

Chinatown Food Street along Smith Street closes down after 20 years

No more customers, cannot sustain anymore.

Belmont Lay | October 27, 2021, 03:41 AM

Chinatown Food Street along Smith Street has closed down after 20 years, The Straits Times reported on Oct. 26.

The stretch of hawker stalls went out of business without fanfare, with its last day on Friday, Oct. 22.

Two stalls were left standing at that point, ST reported.

No more crowds

In its pre-pandemic heyday, the street was frequented by locals and tourists who showed up in droves to indulge in all-time favourite hawker fare, such as minced meat noodles, fried oyster, zi char, satay and BBQ seafood.

In the past two years after Covid-19 struck, different types of promotions and cuisines were introduced to draw back the crowds and increase footfall.

But the new promotions were not effective as the crowds did not materialise.

No business

Select Group, which operated the venue since 2014 until its closure, told ST the operations could not survive.

Tenants were not paying rent and there were no locals and tourists to patronise the food stalls, Select Group said.

Select Group runs the Peach Garden Chinese and Texas Chicken restaurants here.

ST reported that the Singapore Tourism Board said it had provided support measures, such as rental waivers and financial support for marketing efforts after working closely with Select Group.

Currently, relevant agencies are exploring options for the site, ST added.

Background

Chinatown Food Street opened in 2001 as part of the plan to redevelop Chinatown.

The 100m stretch of Smith Street was closed off to vehicular traffic and was popular for several years initially.

But after the crowds dwindled, it closed in 2013 for a S$4 million face-lift, that saw a sheltered roof built over the street to allow dining-in at the venue regardless of weather.

In early 2014, the venue reopened with 24 stalls with Select Group as the new operator.

