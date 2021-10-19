China denies hypersonic missile launch, a new technology that US can't defend against yet

China had reportedly tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 17.

Narrowly missed its target

The hypersonic missile reportedly circled the globe through low-orbit space before speeding towards its target.

Hypersonic missiles are seen as the next frontier in military technology.

They fly five times the speed of sound, but are slower than ballistic missiles. But unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles do not follow the fixed parabolic trajectory and can be controlled, making it much harder to track and detect.

According to FT, three people who were briefed on the intelligence revealed that the missile missed the intended target by about 38 km.

Among them, two shared that the test showed the "astounding progress" China has made on hypersonic weapons, which was a lot more advanced than what the U.S. previously thought.

China denies it launched a hypersonic missile

China has denied claims on missile testing, saying that a new spacecraft, rather than a missile, was launched to test whether it could be reused, Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to AP, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said on Oct. 18 that the alleged spacecraft's launch was "of great significance" in exploring "convenient and affordable" ways for "mankind's peaceful use of space".

He also said, "China will work together with other countries in the world for the peaceful use of space and the benefit of mankind."

In addition, he said the launch was made in July, not August as FT had reported.

China's space programme is run by the country's military, which is stepping up its development of hypersonic missiles and other new technologies, according to AP.

China had reportedly concealed news of the launch, despite it generally revealing the launch of Long March rockets, which was the kind that was used to carry the hypersonic glide vehicle, according to FT.

Besides the U.S. and China, other countries that are working on hypersonic weapons include Russia, France, Germany, Australia, India and Japan, according to a report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

U.S. "very concerned" on China's hypersonic missile development

U.S. State Department spokesmen Ned Price did not comment on the claims of the hypersonic missile launch, but said on Oct. 18 that the U.S. is concerned over China's expansion of its nuclear capabilities, AP reported.

"These developments underscore that (China), as we said before, is deviating from its decades-long nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence," he added.

Prince also said that U.S. was engaging with China on its nuclear capabilities, and added that the U.S. would continue to maintain its deterrent capabilities against threats to the country and its allies.

The Guardian reported that U.S. disarmament ambassador, Robert Wood, said the U.S. is "very concerned" about China's latest hypersonic development.

"We are very concerned by what China has been doing on the hypersonic front," Wood said, adding that "without transparency in China's space program", it is difficult for China to make "credible denials".

He added that the U.S. does not yet know how to deal with the new technology.

"We just don't know how we can defend against that type of technology. Neither does China or Russia."

