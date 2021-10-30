Back

22 men, aged 19-52, arrested for suspected online child sexual exploitation activities

Another six men are assisting the police in investigations for obscene material and offences under the Films Act.

Lean Jinghui | October 30, 2021, 09:02 PM

22 men, aged between 19 and 52, have been arrested in an islandwide operation targeting online child sexual exploitation activities, the police announced in an Oct. 30 news release.

Alleged possession and distribution of child abuse material

The men are suspected of:

  • Being in possession of or gaining access to child abuse material

  • Distributing child abuse material

  • Distributing obscene material

  • Possession of obscene material

Another six men are also assisting the police in investigations for obscene material and offences under the Films Act.

The arrests were made in a four-week operation, during which officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids at multiple locations across Singapore.

These included Tampines Street, Hougang Street, Choa Chu Kang Grove, Dakota Crescent, Compassvale Walk, Pasir Ris Street, Bukit Batok East, and Boon Lay Drive.

Electronic devices such as computers, handphones, and hard disks were seized.

Penalties

Under the Penal Code, any person who has in their possession or has gained access to child abuse material, and knows or has reason to believe that the material is child abuse material, can be jailed up to five years, fined or caned.

Those who distribute, sell or offer child abuse material for sale, or has in their possession child abuse material for the purpose of distribution, sale or offer for sale, and knows or has reason to believe that the material is child abuse material, can be jailed up to seven years, as well as fined or caned.

Whoever circulates obscene materials is liable to imprisonment of up to three months, a fine, or with both.

Lastly, under the Films Act, any person who has in his possession any obscene film can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Top image via Pixabay

