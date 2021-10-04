Back

Chicha San Chen takes over outlet in Sengkang Compass One where Xing Fu Tang was

Out with the old bubble tea, in with the new bubble tea.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2021, 02:26 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bubble tea chain Chicha San Chen (Chicha) is opening a new outlet at Compass One in October 2021.

With that, northeasterners will now have a total of three Chicha outlets to visit.

The existing outlets in the norther and eastern parts of Singapore are located at NEX shopping mall in Serangoon, Hougang Mall and Waterway Point in Punggol.

The outlet at Compass One will be at basement one.

It is taking over the space that was previously occupied by bubble tea shop, Xing Fu Tang.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

The exact opening date is not revealed yet.

Currently, there are a total of 27 Chicha outlets islandwide.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

S'pore's endemic Covid-19 plan is 'as comprehensive & as effective' as it can be: Ong Ye Kung

He said that MOH is "ironing out the teething issues" of the Home Recovery Programme.

October 04, 2021, 02:14 PM

FICA: What checks & balances are needed against powers being used inappropriately?

'What is necessary is that these powers be subject to robust safeguards in each case when they are invoked.'

October 04, 2021, 01:19 PM

Woman in S'pore, allegedly influenced by church friends, takes ivermectin for Covid-19 & ends up in A&E

Her friends from the church also convinced her that mRNA vaccines are against their religion.

October 04, 2021, 01:16 PM

Elderly punters gather in groups of 50 in Bedok to bet on horse racing regularly

Old people hanging out.

October 04, 2021, 12:22 PM

Uniqlo S'pore to launch new artist-designed Pokémon t-shirts in Oct. 2021

All trainers, take note.

October 04, 2021, 12:00 PM

Minister Gan Kim Yong issued health risk warning & isolated until Oct. 4, attended press con via Zoom

That's why he wasn't physically present.

October 04, 2021, 04:43 AM

6 Covid-19 deaths & 2,057 new cases in S'pore

Update for Oct. 3, 2021.

October 03, 2021, 11:48 PM

American pharmaceutical company claims new Covid-19 pill reduces death by 50%, effective against Delta variant

The pill is still undergoing experimentation.

October 03, 2021, 10:19 PM

Man sent to hospital after being stabbed by unknown attacker in Yishun, 25-year-old arrested

The alleged attacker will be charged in court on Oct. 4, 2021.

October 03, 2021, 09:58 PM

Scarlett Supermarket opening at Orchard Gateway in Oct. 2021

Expanding.

October 03, 2021, 07:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.