Chicha San Chen takes over outlet in Sengkang Compass One where Xing Fu Tang was

Bubble tea chain Chicha San Chen (Chicha) is opening a new outlet at Compass One in October 2021.

With that, northeasterners will now have a total of three Chicha outlets to visit.

The existing outlets in the norther and eastern parts of Singapore are located at NEX shopping mall in Serangoon, Hougang Mall and Waterway Point in Punggol.

The outlet at Compass One will be at basement one.

It is taking over the space that was previously occupied by bubble tea shop, Xing Fu Tang.

The exact opening date is not revealed yet.

Currently, there are a total of 27 Chicha outlets islandwide.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin