Back

Cellarbration in Downtown East feels like a duty-free store with wide range of alcohol for cheap

Going for that duty-free experience.

| Guan Zhen Tan | Sponsored | October 22, 2021, 12:07 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

There’s plenty to miss about travelling: catching flights, seeing new sights, and of course, stopping by duty-free.

You don’t have to be travelling or headed to the airport to enjoy duty-free prices. You too can enjoy great prices on alcohol at Cellarbration, an alcohol retailer.

Their Downtown East store, which is also home to the fancy SingPass-enabled alcohol vending machine, has a wide selection of alcoholic drinks priced as close as one can get to a duty-free store experience.

 

Here’s a comparison on some products that you might be keen to buy.

Do note that some of the deals featured in this article are exclusive to the Downtown East outlet, and do not apply to Cellarbration’s online stores or other physical outlets:

Corona Beer

Usual price: S$3.63/bottle, S$87/carton

Sale Price: S$2.38/bottle, S$57/carton

Click here to find out more.

Heineken Beer

Usual Price: S$3.54/bottle, S$85/carton

Sale Price: S$2.42/bottle, S$58.00/carton

Click here to find out more.

Zonin Ventiterre Moscato

Usual Price: S$29/bottle

Price: S$14.9/bottle

Click here to find out more.

Rawsons Retreat Cabernet Sauvignon

Usual Price: S$32/bottle

Sale price: S$17/bottle

Click here to find out more.

Ballantine's Finest (1 Litre)

Usual Price: S$79/bottle

Sale Price: S$62/bottle

Click here to find out more.

Absolut Blue Vodka (1 Litre)

Usual price: S$99/bottle

Sale Price: S$64/bottle

Click here to find out more.

Gordon’s Gin (1 Litre)

Usual Price: S$79/bottle

Sale Price: S$63/bottle

Chivas Regal 18 Years (1 Litre)

Usual Price: S$149/bottle

Sale Price: S$128/bottle

Click here to find out more.

Topo Chico Giveaway

Exclusive to Mothership readers: redeem four free cans of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer when you visit Cellarbration’s Downtown East store.

This offer is valid only to readers who are existing members of Cellarbation. If you’re not a member yet, you may sign up for a free Cellarbration membership in-store to redeem this offer.

Do note that this offer is only valid at the outlet at Downtown East, and can only be redeemed only once per customer. While stocks last.

Do visit their website for the full selection of products and alcohol delivery services available, and remember to drink responsibly.

Cellarbration

Address:

1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-304/305

Opening Hours:

11am - 10pm Daily, including Public Holidays.

As always, please drink responsibly.

This article is sponsored by Cellarbration, which this writer thinks is a fitting name for an alcohol retailer.

Fluff Stack at Tampines One, Canton Paradise at NEX among 15 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

Flippers, another pancake place at Ngee Ann City, was also among 9 F&B outlets that were fined for various breaches.

October 22, 2021, 12:57 PM

2 Chinese men refuse to pay California restaurant bill after Chinese-Americans sing US national anthem

They had ordered S$134.60 worth of food.

October 22, 2021, 12:49 PM

Hin Leong founder sells Good Class Bungalow in Bukit Timah for S$34 million

The house was among assets frozen by the High Court in order to recoup debt.

October 22, 2021, 12:41 PM

SIA to resume S'pore-Sydney Airbus A380 flights from Dec. 1, 2021

Ahead of the Christmas holiday period.

October 22, 2021, 12:30 PM

Biden on whether the US would defend Taiwan from China: 'Yes, we have a commitment to do that'

A White House official later said that U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed.

October 22, 2021, 12:24 PM

S'porean, 27, to be charged for breaching SHN, allegedly left hotel room 4 times in 5 days

He also supposedly went home on two occasions.

October 22, 2021, 12:10 PM

Deepavali is not a ‘new year’ festival, but the celebration of good over evil

Keep safe during this year’s celebrations, but don’t forget to have fun too.

October 22, 2021, 11:55 AM

HDB estate residents allegedly throw food from window to feed wild boar 'almost every night'

The wild boar is seen returning to the same spot.

October 22, 2021, 11:16 AM

Hikers use turbans & clothes to save 2 men from waterfall in Canada

Quick-thinking heroes.

October 22, 2021, 11:08 AM

Blue-themed dessert cafe opens at Dhoby Ghaut with souffle pancakes, bingsu & traditional desserts

Sweet.

October 22, 2021, 10:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.