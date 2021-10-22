Cellarbration in Downtown East feels like a duty-free store with wide range of alcohol for cheap

There’s plenty to miss about travelling: catching flights, seeing new sights, and of course, stopping by duty-free.

You don’t have to be travelling or headed to the airport to enjoy duty-free prices. You too can enjoy great prices on alcohol at Cellarbration, an alcohol retailer.

Their Downtown East store, which is also home to the fancy SingPass-enabled alcohol vending machine, has a wide selection of alcoholic drinks priced as close as one can get to a duty-free store experience.

Here’s a comparison on some products that you might be keen to buy.

Do note that some of the deals featured in this article are exclusive to the Downtown East outlet, and do not apply to Cellarbration’s online stores or other physical outlets:

Corona Beer

Usual price: S$3.63/bottle, S$87/carton

Sale Price: S$2.38/bottle, S$57/carton

Heineken Beer

Usual Price: S$3.54/bottle, S$85/carton

Sale Price: S$2.42/bottle, S$58.00/carton

Zonin Ventiterre Moscato

Usual Price: S$29/bottle

Price: S$14.9/bottle

Rawsons Retreat Cabernet Sauvignon

Usual Price: S$32/bottle

Sale price: S$17/bottle

Ballantine's Finest (1 Litre)

Usual Price: S$79/bottle

Sale Price: S$62/bottle

Absolut Blue Vodka (1 Litre)

Usual price: S$99/bottle

Sale Price: S$64/bottle

Gordon’s Gin (1 Litre)

Usual Price: S$79/bottle

Sale Price: S$63/bottle

Chivas Regal 18 Years (1 Litre)

Usual Price: S$149/bottle

Sale Price: S$128/bottle

Topo Chico Giveaway

Exclusive to Mothership readers: redeem four free cans of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer when you visit Cellarbration’s Downtown East store.

This offer is valid only to readers who are existing members of Cellarbation. If you’re not a member yet, you may sign up for a free Cellarbration membership in-store to redeem this offer.

Do note that this offer is only valid at the outlet at Downtown East, and can only be redeemed only once per customer. While stocks last.

Do visit their website for the full selection of products and alcohol delivery services available, and remember to drink responsibly.

Cellarbration

Address:

1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-304/305

Opening Hours:

11am - 10pm Daily, including Public Holidays.

As always, please drink responsibly.

This article is sponsored by Cellarbration, which this writer thinks is a fitting name for an alcohol retailer.