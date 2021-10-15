Back

S'pore pet owner looking for man who allegedly blinded cat with pebble in Jurong

:(

Mandy How | October 15, 2021, 05:20 PM

A pet owner in Singapore is seeking recourse after her cat was allegedly blinded by an elderly man.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Block 922 and 923 in Jurong West Street 92.

Sabby Sab wrote in a Sep. 23 Facebook post that she was at the playground with the feline when the attack occurred.

The culprit had reportedly used a slingshot to aim pebbles at the cat, as he wanted to protect the birds that he had released, according to Sab.

In Singapore, poachers sometimes release tamed birds into the environment in order to lure and capture wild ones.

The cat ran away after being hit, but Sab later discovered that its eyes had been injured and brought it to the vet.

Warning: distressing image

Photo via Sabby Sab/Facebook

The owner subsequently revealed in the comments section that she has turned to the authorities for help.

In response to the another commenter, Sab also confirmed that it was her pet cat that she regularly brings down for walks, and not a community cat.

In another update by a user name Adora on Oct. 14, it was revealed that the cat has become permanently blind in its right eye.

The culprit, who has been spotted riding a bicycle with bird cages at the back, remains at large, according to Adora.

Those found guilty of animal cruelty can be fined up to S$15,000 and/or jailed for up to 18 months.

Subsequent offenders face a maximum fine of S$30,000 and/or a jail term of up to three years.

Top image via Google Maps Street View, Sabby Sab/Facebook 

