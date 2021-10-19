Back

Blue Mazda crashes into void deck at Tampines HDB, creates gaping hole in wall

Hole no.

Lean Jinghui | October 19, 2021, 06:09 PM

A Tampines resident literally tore a HDB block a new one when he crashed into a nearby flat's wall while driving around the estate.

Hole in wall

In a 23-second video posted to Facebook group ROADS.sg, the blue-coloured Mazda was seen with its hood mangled, alongside a gaping hole in the estate's wall.

A police car was also spotted in the video, as the Mazda was towed away by a tow truck.

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a car at the service road near Block 718 Tampines Street 72 on Oct. 18 at 2:12pm.

A 62-year-old male driver was conscious when conveyed to the hospital, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Town council: "Building structure intact"

Some netizens speculated how the driver had even crashed into the wall in the first place, while others expressed concern over the integrity of the building structure following the damage caused to the wall.

Here are some comments:

"Periodically HDB carries out structural integrity testing on its building. This time the walls don't seem up to standard."

"More concern of the quality of the wall 🧱 structure... 🤔"

In response to the incident, the Tampines Town Council wrote a Facebook post on Oct. 18, wishing the driver a speedy recovery,  and confirmed that there were no other reported injuries from the accident.

It clarified that the HDB technical team had also inspected the building structure, and confirmed that it was not affected.

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Koh Poh Koon penned a Facebook post sharing his thoughts on the matter on Oct. 19, saying:

"I was worried to learn that one of my residents was involved in an accident yesterday at Block 718. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital for further check up. Luckily no one else was injured."

According to Koh, the Tampines Town Council has also "swiftly assisted to cover the broken parts temporarily."

