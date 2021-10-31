Proposal involving stunning drone light show at Bukit Timah draws range of responses

Marriage proposals have transcended the simple tradition of getting down on one knee with ring and flowers.

In a time of advanced technology, one way to impress your partner (and spoil the market for everyone else) is to go big with a drone light show to express your interest in tying the knot with them.

Drone light show

TikToker @sloooms first shared the 14-second clip of the drone light show on Oct. 31.

The light display shows a purple gift box with a red bow, which then opens to reveal a blue diamond-shaped object.

This transitions into a flurry of multi-coloured blinking lights before the next formation - a diamond ring.

According to @sloooms, the light show took place at the field behind Methodist Girls' School (MGS).

The TikTok user said that they were not involved in the show and just happened to witness it.

On Reddit, user AmbassadorSweet claimed that their friend had witnessed the entire show in person, adding that there were a total of seven to eight formations in total, including "Marry me", "I love you", and "YH love CL".

The drone light show has also been shared by other users on TikTok.

Mixed responses

This ostentatious proposal performance drew various responses, depending on one's relationship status and their role in the relationship.

Some comments from girls:

And some guys expressing anxiety, hoping that their girlfriend does not see this video:

Others reassured their partners that they do not require such grand gestures to seal the deal:

And of course, that independent person who embraces self-love:

Open field along Old Holland Road

Besides being popular amongst pet owners and kite flyers, people also fly drones and remote controlled planes at the field.

A local drone innovation company also apparently conducts weekly light show testing at the venue.

Other local vendors in Singapore, such as Sky Magic and Scarlett Entertainment, also offer drone light show services.

According to MIRS Innovate, eight to ten weeks is required to prepare a show, including site survey, design, programming, flight test, and complete rehearsal.

They will also have two pilots and two safety officers to ensure safety during the show.

