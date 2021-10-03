Old-school Taiwanese-style pork chop rice found in Bugis for S$6, helmed by former Taiwanese basketballer

If you're missing authentic Taiwanese food, Supreme Pork Chop Rice has just what you're craving for.

According to DanielFoodDiary, the eatery started out in 1995, and is opened by a former Taiwanese basketballer.

Its facade is quite nondescript, and the entrance leads to a canteen-like space in the building's basement.

The menu

A crowd favourite is their classic pork chop rice (S$6).

The dish comes with the iconic crispy pork chop and vegetables on the side.

You can also opt for noodles, instead of rice, at the same price.

Other dishes are also available—all you got to do is pair your choice of meat, such as fish and chicken, with noodles or rice.

Fish fillet rice/noodles (S$6)

Chicken cutlet rice/noodles (S$6)

Chicken chop rice/noodles (S$6)

Fried rice with either pork chop, fish fillet, chicken cutlet, or chicken chop (S$6.50)

Braised pork rice/noodles(S$7)

The full menu:

Delivery service

The store also has a delivery service, where customers can WhatsApp or call them at 8788 7780 to order.

Delivery costs S$15 for orders of less than five packets, and S$10 for orders of five packets or more.

The charge is waived for orders of more than 30 packets.

Supreme Pork Chop Rice

Address: 67 Beach Road Bulkhaul House, Basement, Singapore 189688

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 8pm

