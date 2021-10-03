Back

Old-school Taiwanese-style pork chop rice found in Bugis for S$6, helmed by former Taiwanese basketballer

Stuck in time.

Alfie Kwa | October 03, 2021, 03:09 PM

If you're missing authentic Taiwanese food, Supreme Pork Chop Rice has just what you're craving for.

According to DanielFoodDiary, the eatery started out in 1995, and is opened by a former Taiwanese basketballer.

Its facade is quite nondescript, and the entrance leads to a canteen-like space in the building's basement.

The menu

A crowd favourite is their classic pork chop rice (S$6).

Pork chop rice. Image via 一品排骨饭 Supreme Pork Chop Rice/FB.

The dish comes with the iconic crispy pork chop and vegetables on the side.

You can also opt for noodles, instead of rice, at the same price.

Pork chop noodles. Image via 一品排骨饭 Supreme Pork Chop Rice/FB.

Other dishes are also available—all you got to do is pair your choice of meat, such as fish and chicken, with noodles or rice.

Fish fillet rice/noodles (S$6)

Chicken cutlet rice/noodles (S$6)

Chicken chop rice/noodles (S$6)

Pork chop rice and chicken chop rice. Image via 一品排骨饭 Supreme Pork Chop Rice/FB.

Fried rice with either pork chop, fish fillet, chicken cutlet, or chicken chop (S$6.50)

Braised pork rice/noodles(S$7)

Braised pork rice (Luo Ruo Fan). Image via 一品排骨饭 Supreme Pork Chop Rice/FB.

The full menu:

Image via 一品排骨饭 Supreme Pork Chop Rice/FB.

Delivery service

The store also has a delivery service, where customers can WhatsApp or call them at 8788 7780 to order.

Delivery costs S$15 for orders of less than five packets, and S$10 for orders of five packets or more.

The charge is waived for orders of more than 30 packets.

Supreme Pork Chop Rice

Address: 67 Beach Road Bulkhaul House, Basement, Singapore 189688

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 8pm

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via 一品排骨饭 Supreme Pork Chop Rice/FB. 

