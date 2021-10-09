Back

Bugis Junction stall serves chunky lobster rolls from S$18, has salted egg & mentaiko toppings

Chonky.

Ashley Tan | October 09, 2021, 05:26 PM

If you're craving a quick bite of something meaty and succulent, Chunky Lobsters at Bugis Junction might do the trick.

Lobster rolls

Located at Basement 1 of the mall, the shop serves up relatively affordable lobster and seafood rolls which can be bought for takeaway.

Chunky Lobsters says that its lobsters are imported straight from the Atlantic, and originated from high-quality and sustainable sources.

Its lobster rolls come in three serving portions — small, medium, and large. However, the menu did not indicate how much meat specifically is included for each serving portion.

The Original Lobster, which comes with lobster meat coated in butter, herbs and mayo, costs S$18, S$24.50 and S$31 for the three different portion sizes respectively.

Photo from Chunky Lobsters / FB

There is also a variety of other lobster rolls such as:

  • Cheezy Lobster (with mozzarella and cheddar)

  • Connecticut Lobster (with butter only)

  • Chilli Lobster (with chilli crab sauce)

  • Mentaiko Lobster

  • Salted Egg Lobster

Photo from Chunky Lobsters / FB

Photo from Chunky Lobsters / FB

Photo from Chunky Lobsters / FB

Snow crab and prawn rolls

Aside from lobster, customers can choose other seafood offerings such as the Snow Crab rolls, which start from S$10 for the Lemon Butter Snow Crab.

The Snow Crab roll also comes with chilli or truffle toppings.

Photo from Chunky Lobsters / FB

Those who prefer to stick to something more mainstream can choose from a range of prawn rolls as well, which start from S$7.

Each roll comes with a side of cassava chips, and customers have the option to make it a meal by adding a drink and another side of drumlets.

Chunky Lobsters' menu also includes a large S$118 Lobster Platter which is suitable for two to four pax.

More details on prices can be found at Chunky Lobsters’ menu here.

If you would like to dine in to savour your lobster rolls, Chunky Lobsters has another restaurant outlet at orchardgateway.

Chunky Lobsters is also available for islandwide delivery for orders above S$80. You can order via its order form here, or WhatsApp the business directly at 9007 6467.

Chunky Lobsters

Location

Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, #B1-K10

Opening hours

Sun - Thurs: 11am - 9pm; Fri - Sat: 11am to 9:30pm

Chunky Lobsters Signature

Location

orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road, #01-10

Opening hours

Mon - Sun: 11am - 10pm, (last order 9.30pm)

Top photo from TB Foo / Google Maps and Chunky Lobsters / FB

