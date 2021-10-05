Botak Jones opening new outlet at Clementi coffee shop in November

Botak Jones is opening its new outlet in Clementi next month.

In its comeback in June this year, the "western" hawker chain has opened two outlets in the Tai Seng area and at Depot Lane. And now it's adding a third outlet to the list.

Third coffee shop outlet

In a Facebook post dated Oct. 4, the eatery posted a photo with a sign "opening soon" in front of a coffee shop.

The post wrote: "What!?! Another one," hinting at the new Botak Jones outlet.

The eatery did not share the location of its upcoming store on Facebook, and when a commenter asked where it was, they teased their fans by saying, "Ah ha! That wouldn't be any fun."

However, some eagle-eyed fans have apparently identified the coffee shop's location, saying it's at Block 328, Clementi Ave 2.

Speaking to Mothership, the eatery confirmed that the fans were right in their deduction.

They added that the store is set to open in November this year.

While many Facebook users are excited about the new Clementi store, others are hoping they will open more stores in other regions in Singapore.

The same menu across all outlets

You can expect to see your favourites dishes at the new store as well.

Here are some items on their menu:

NZ ribeye steak (250grams–S$23.00 and 350grams– S$29.50)

Fish and chips (S$10.50)

Whoopass cheese fries (S$12.50)

U-Crazy-What?! (S$24.50)

The Original Botak Jones at Clementi

Address: Block 328, Clementi Avenue 2, Singapore 120328

Photo from The Original Botak Jones/FB.