Vaccine booster dose for healthcare & frontline workers, persons aged 30 & above from Oct. 9, 2021

Good news.

Lean Jinghui | October 09, 2021, 01:01 PM

Singapore will be extending its booster programme further to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as persons aged 30 years and above, from Oct. 9, 2021. 

This was announced in a press release by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Oct. 9, 2021.

Healthcare and frontline workers

Healthcare and frontline Covid-19 workers who have completed their vaccination regiment with two doses at least six months ago, will progressively be invited to receive their booster dose of the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) mRNA vaccine.

This is because healthcare and frontline workers are more likely to come into regular contact with Covid-19 cases in the course of their work, and are at greater risk of infection, said MOH.

MOH is also working with various institutions to roll out the booster shot to eligible persons and staff in institutionalised settings.

These settings include prisons and residential care facilities, which are at higher risk of large outbreaks of Covid-19 due to increased human density in an indoor setting.

Persons aged 30 years and above

Persons aged 30 years and above who have completed their "primary series vaccination regimen" six months ago will also be progressively offered their booster shot from Oct. 9, recommended by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V).

An SMS with a personalised booking link will be sent to the mobile number that they had earlier registered for their first two doses, to book an appointment here.

According to MOH, these individuals may receive their booster dose at any vaccination centre or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC).

Current booster programme

On Oct. 3, 2021, the booster programme was offered to persons aged 50 to 59 years, as well as those aged 60 years and above.

MOH said that as of Oct. 7, 2021, almost 372,000 individuals have received their booster dose.

In addition, 57 per cent of individuals aged 50 to 59 years and 72 per cent of seniors aged 60 years and above have either booked an appointment or already received their booster dose.

