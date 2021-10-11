Back

Body found floating in Rochor River, suspected to be cardboard collector who drowned

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | October 11, 2021, 04:13 PM

A body was found in Rochor River near the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building on Sunday (Oct. 10) morning.

Pronounced dead at the scene

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they received a call for water rescue assistance at Rochor River near No. 10 Kallang Road at around 7:10am on Oct. 10.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a body was seen floating in the water.

SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from the surface of the water.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Suspected drowning

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning along Kallang Road at about 7:10am on Oct. 10.

Police said the deceased was a man. Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased was allegedly a cardboard collector

Lianehe Wanbao reported that the deceased was allegedly a cardboard collector in his 60s.

Passers-by told the Chinese media that the deceased could often be seen around the Jalan Besar area collecting cardboard.

Wanbao and 8World published photos of a bicycle parked by the riverside.

The bicycle, which allegedly belonged to the deceased, had a purple basket attached to it.

Photo courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao.

According to Stomp, the deceased was wearing a yellow t-shirt and beige short pants when he was found.

Top image courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao.

