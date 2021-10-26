Back

Pulau Tekong cookhouse serves chicken chop with charcoal buns for recruits finishing 1st week of BMT

Looks fancy.

Ashley Tan | October 26, 2021, 05:17 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Basic Military Training (BMT) recruits were recently treated to a special meal at the Pulau Tekong cookhouse.

Recruits typically get the "Strong Burger Meal" to celebrate the impending end of the first week of BMT, also known as the Adjustment Week.

This is arguably one of the toughest weeks for recruits as they have to adapt to confinement and new schedules as new conscripts.

As the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) stated, all milestones in the BMT journey should be celebrated.

The "Strong Burger Meal" was previously served to recruits in preparation for their 24km route march.

Charcoal buns

This time however, the burger has a special twist, with the chicken chop slapped between two charcoal buns.

The main dish was also accompanied by sides like mashed potato, a vegetable medley consisting of broccoli and carrots, fruit, and a dessert of the day.

Photo from BMTC / FB

Some social media users were clearly impressed with the meal.

Others, not so much.

Special meals

The Pulau Tekong cookhouses whip up special meals every now and then for festive events, which has garnered much public attention since the BMTC Facebook page started publicising the fare.

This recent post in particular from Oct. 14 has gained over 700 shares.

Previously, other hearty meals included a Chinese New Year special.

A Christmas special.

And a one for National Day.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo BMTC / FB

Fully vaccinated travellers from Australia & Switzerland may enter S'pore without quarantine from Nov. 8

They have similar or lower Covid-19 incidence rates than Singapore and other VTL countries.

October 26, 2021, 05:01 PM

Hiker in US, lost in mountains, ignores phone calls from rescuers as it was unknown number

"If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone," said the search and rescue party.

October 26, 2021, 04:40 PM

S'pore Deliveroo rider brought to tears after kind customer gives him biscuits, packet drink & $2 tip

The small act of kindness made a big impact.

October 26, 2021, 02:59 PM

PastaMania has 1-for-1 offer on all pasta dishes until Oct. 29

Pastabilities.

October 26, 2021, 02:51 PM

All the questions Sylvia Chan didn’t really answer during that 107-minute long interview

Just curious.

October 26, 2021, 02:42 PM

S'pore to contribute S$7.9 million worth of medical supplies to Asean's regional reserve

S'pore is also expanding its vaccine manufacturing capabilities, with three new vaccine production facilities in the pipeline.

October 26, 2021, 02:39 PM

African Painted Dog at S'pore Zoo seen eating newborn pup

Nature is metal.

October 26, 2021, 01:29 PM

S'porean man, 27, gets Covid-19: 'I keep farting but I cannot smell'

Living with endemic Covid-19.

October 26, 2021, 01:19 PM

S'pore to import 30% of electricity from 'low-carbon' sources by 2035: Gan Kim Yong

Besides electricity imports and solar deployment, Singapore is also looking at tapping on low-carbon hydrogen.

October 26, 2021, 12:44 PM

M'sian rapper Namewee banned on Weibo again after poking fun at 'fragile hearts' in new song

Not a word of China was mentioned in the lyrics.

October 26, 2021, 12:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.