Block cleaner who died in Punggol trash chute compactor was 'exemplary worker', MOM investigating incident

A block cleaner who was earlier found dead in a central refuse chute compactor room at Blk 623C Punggol Central was identified as a man surnamed Lee, according to the Straits Times (ST).

MOM investigating the incident

In an issued statement, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they had been alerted to a call for assistance at Block 623C Punggol Central, at about 8:15am today, Oct. 16.

The 54-year-old man was found lying motionless at the reported location.

According to ST, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement that the man was found caught between the door and the discharge outlet of the waste compactor in the central rubbish chute.

It added that Lee, a Singaporean, had been employed by Lian Cheng Contracting.

MOM has since instructed the contracting company to cease all works involving access to central rubbish chutes, and the operation of waste compactors.

Investigations are also currently being carried out on the incident by MOM.

Pictures that circulated earlier on social media had showed the man trapped in the chute, alongside SCDF and police officers on scene.

The area was cordoned off with police tape.

An "exemplary worker"

In a Facebook post on Oct. 16, Sharael Taha, chairman of the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council, said that Lee had been an "exemplary worker".

Lee was also well-liked by his colleagues and the residents, he added.

Yeo Wan Ling, Member of Parliament for the Punggol Shore Constituency, had also earlier written a Facebook post that her team and her had met with the worker's family at the scene, and will be rendering full support to them.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News Facebook