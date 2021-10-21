Back

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter, 24, engaged to S'porean

Her fiancé has gained the approval of Benz Hui.

Karen Lui | October 21, 2021, 12:27 AM

Benz Hui's daughter, Charmaine Hui, is engaged.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the 72-year-old and his wife were present to witness the proposal.

The 24-year-old owner of Cafe Bakeaholic announced the news on her Instagram on Oct. 19, including pictures of her with her fiancé grinning from ear to ear with the caption, "We (oui) 💍 #engaged".

Photo by @charmainexhui on Instagram.

In an interview with SMDN, Charmaine disclosed that her fiancé is Shane Sim, a 26-year-old Singaporean who is pursuing a Master's degree in Hong Kong.

When asked about how Sim's appearance has been likened to Hong Kong actor Carlos Chan by Hong Kong media outlets, Charmaine humbly replied that Chan is far more handsome.

Photo by @charmainexhui on Instagram.

The wedding date has yet to be fixed, she said, but revealed that they will host two weddings — one each in Hong Kong and Singapore — as the couple has many relatives and friends.

Charmaine and her fiancé met six years ago through friends and they hit it off so well that she brought him home to meet the family after a couple of months, SMDN reported.

Photo by @charmainexhui on Instagram.

The relationship was not entirely smooth-sailing as Charmaine revealed that they broke up amicably once due to conflict in opinions.

However, they quickly rekindled their relationship after a month or two of separation and have been together since.

Charmaine viewed the break-up as a test for their relationship whereby they've both "passed".

Not anxious for a grandchild

Hui himself also broke the news on his own Instagram, expressing gratitude to friends who have conveyed their congratulations.

In response to Lianhe Wanbao's queries about when Charmaine will get married and if Hui is anxious for a grandchild, the veteran Hong Kong actor said with a laugh, "Marriage is a matter between the young people, I'm not anxious!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benz Hui 許紹雄 (@benz_hui)

He confirmed that his future son-in-law has gained his approval, adding that Sim is honest and caring towards Charmaine.

Hui is now in Hong Kong for a break with his family after a shoot in China.

Based on his location tag, the proposal had happened in Hong Kong.

Opening 2 more cafes along Orchard Road

Hui shared that Charmaine is not thinking of getting married so soon as she is focused on her career.

Last year, she opened Cafe Bakeaholic in Yishun. Despite facing challenges due to the pandemic, her food received positive reviews, which boosted her confidence to plan to open two more cafes along Orchard Road.

According to Wanbao, Hui had forked out around S$150,000 for Charmaine to start her first cafe.

Nonetheless, he remains supportive of his daughter's future business ventures.

Top images via Benz Hui's Instagram pages.

