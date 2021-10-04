Elderly punters gather in groups of 50 in Bedok to bet on horse racing regularly

A large group of mainly elderly men have been gathering en masse in Bedok, sometimes in as big a group as 50 or more people, to bet on horse racing on race days.

Their antics have been ongoing for a while now, to the extent that residents in the area are aware of this "horse gambling holy land", but have been helpless to do anything about it, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

Pandemic gambling

The area, located at Block 26 New Upper Changi Road in Bedok, is a popular spot for punters, who show up on race days on Wednesdays, Fridays and over the weekend.

The antics of the senior folks have been met with disapproval by the residents in the area, who tipped the Chinese media off about this regular occurrence of older people hanging out during a pandemic, despite being advised to stay home by the authorities.

As many as 50 or more people can be seen standing along the sheltered walkways and an outdoor pavilion area betting on horses, residents said.

Those present did not wear masks and ignored safe distancing rules.

The pavilion area was sealed off about two weeks ago, in an apparent attempt to dissuade punters and layabouts.

But when a Shin Min reporter went to the scene on Saturday, Oct. 3 at about 3pm, it was observed that more than 50 people were standing around looking at their phones, scrutinishing betting odds on paper, and holding on to wads of S$50 bills, as well as betting slips.

Need a common area to gather

The Chinese report claimed that among those present were bookies.

One resident interviewed said he believes the gambling habit of those gathered cannot be fully eradicated.

He said the situation eases off when the authorities step in, but activities resume again over time owing to how the illegal punters might still operate there using the legal betting outlet as a foil.

This has resulted in punters habitually occupying common areas.

Despite the pavilion being sealed, one man was seen removing the seal to take a seat.

According to observations, in the open space between Block 25 and Block 26, about 15 stone chairs were sealed off, but about five stone chairs had their seals missing or removed.

The punters are also accused of littering by leaving behind betting slips and beverage holders.

Besides drinking beverages in groups, some of the punters were seen huddled together smoking.

All media via Shin Min Daily News