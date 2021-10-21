Back

Brunch, pastas & desserts at spacious new cafe near Henderson Rd

Post-hike meal.

Mandy How | October 21, 2021, 06:40 PM

Yet another cafe has mushroomed in an obscure corner of Singapore.

Bailey and Whiskey, located at Depot Heights in the south of the island, started operations in around late-September to early October.

It's your quintessential cafe in terms of menu and interiors, made memorable by its inconsistency with its heartland surroundings.

Expect brunch items like Avocado Salmon Toast (S$18) and Honey Drizzled Mascarpone Toast (S$14), as well as pastas (three types, S$18 each) and a burger (S$19.50).

A counter display with cakes and pastries looks promising.

Photo by Mandy How

We got the Whiskey's French Toast (S$16) and a Prawn Aglio Olio (S$18), both of which we found average with a homely feel.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The dishes are not bad per se, but with innumerable cafes and generally higher expectations (and therefore standards) these days, Bailey and Whiskey run the risk of not being able to retain patrons.

Sadly, the Oat Flat White (S$6) fared quite poorly, to the extent that we only made it through one third of the cup.

:( Photo by Mandy How

It's a quaint dining environment, though, with high ceilings, greenery, fairy lights and cosy corners.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The cafe is also a nice contrast with the neighbourhood's more old-school offerings, save for Mad Roaster a couple of units away.

Bailey and Whiskey

Photo by Mandy How

Address: Depot Heights, 108 Depot Rd, #01-30 Shopping Centre

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 8:30am - 5:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Top image by Mandy How

