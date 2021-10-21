Brunch, pastas & desserts at spacious new cafe near Henderson Rd

Yet another cafe has mushroomed in an obscure corner of Singapore.

Bailey and Whiskey, located at Depot Heights in the south of the island, started operations in around late-September to early October.

It's your quintessential cafe in terms of menu and interiors, made memorable by its inconsistency with its heartland surroundings.

Expect brunch items like Avocado Salmon Toast (S$18) and Honey Drizzled Mascarpone Toast (S$14), as well as pastas (three types, S$18 each) and a burger (S$19.50).

A counter display with cakes and pastries looks promising.

We got the Whiskey's French Toast (S$16) and a Prawn Aglio Olio (S$18), both of which we found average with a homely feel.

The dishes are not bad per se, but with innumerable cafes and generally higher expectations (and therefore standards) these days, Bailey and Whiskey run the risk of not being able to retain patrons.

Sadly, the Oat Flat White (S$6) fared quite poorly, to the extent that we only made it through one third of the cup.

It's a quaint dining environment, though, with high ceilings, greenery, fairy lights and cosy corners.

The cafe is also a nice contrast with the neighbourhood's more old-school offerings, save for Mad Roaster a couple of units away.

Bailey and Whiskey

Address: Depot Heights, 108 Depot Rd, #01-30 Shopping Centre

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 8:30am - 5:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at n[email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top image by Mandy How