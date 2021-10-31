Vaccinated S'poreans can travel to selected Australian states without quarantine from Nov. 21

Australia will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore on Nov. 21.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong finalised the deal on Oct. 31 at the G20 summit in Rome.

According to Australian news outlet The Age, travellers from Singapore will be allowed to visit Australia without a 14-day hotel quarantine in selected Australian states, including New South Wales and Victoria.

In response to media queries, Press Secretary to PM Lee said that PM Lee welcomed the announcement of Australia's reopening of borders to vaccinated Singaporeans and had thanked Morrison for the decision.

Singapore is now the second country after New Zealand that Australia is opening up to.

Earlier on Oct. 26, Singapore announced a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement with Australia, which allows travellers from Australia to enter Singapore without a quarantine from Nov. 8.

From Nov. 21, there will be a two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and selected Australian states such as New South Wales and Victoria via the VTL.

Singaporean students can also return to these states to resume their studies.

PM Lee noted that this is "a significant step towards restoring the close connectivity between Singapore and Australia".

Transport Minister S Iswaran added that families and loved ones can reunite again.

Top images by April Pethybridge and Denise Jans via Unsplash.

