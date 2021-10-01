Australia easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens & permanent residents, 7-day home quarantine upon return

From November, fully-vaccinated Australians and permanent residents can enjoy international travel as the country is easing its travel restrictions, according to Australian news site ABC News on Oct. 1.

"Time to give Australians their lives back"

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the policy change in a televised media conference on Oct. 1.

"It's time to give Australians their lives back. We've saved lives," he said.

Morrison added: "We've saved livelihoods, but we must work together to ensure that Australians can reclaim the lives that they once had in this country."

Seven days home quarantine

ABC News added that the easing of restrictions will only apply to states that have achieved 80 per cent vaccination rates, starting with New South Wales.

In addition to easing border restrictions, eligible fully-vaccinated Australians and permanent residents can serve their quarantine for seven days at home upon returning from their travel.

Prior to the change, returning travellers need to serve 14 days of self-funded quarantine in a hotel.

Plans to allow foreigners to enter still in discussion

According to Reuters, an Australian government source said they are discussing plans to let foreign visitors enter Australia, but it was impossible to state a timetable yet.

Reuters reported Morrison saying that the government would consider quarantine-free travel for some countries, such as New Zealand, "when it is safe to do so".

Australia implemented one of the strictest border restrictions since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, only a handful of Australians were allowed to travel for critical business or humanitarian reasons, Reuters added.

