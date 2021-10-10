Get Shihlin XXL Crispy Chicken at only S$1.50 on Klook when you pay via Atome

Want to experience something different besides the usual weekend activities but on a tight budget?

Atome is now available as a payment option on booking platform Klook, as its first-ever “buy-now-pay-later” partner.

You can now pay for curated activities, attractions and things to do while exploring Singapore in three easy payments, with 0 per cent interest.

Discount for fried chicken for new Atome users

For new users of Atome, you can get to enjoy this flash welcome offer of S$1.50 Shihlin fried chicken from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31 with the promo code ATOMEKLK.

All you have to do to redeem your discounted crispy chicken is to key in the promo code on the Klook app and select Atome as the payment method during checkout to enjoy the offer.

You will then receive an email voucher which can then be used at any of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks outlets by Dec. 31.

10% discount on Klook

To celebrate Klook and Atome’s partnership, users will get 10 per cent off on Klook, with a minimum spend of S$80, when you check out with Atome using the promo code ATOME10 from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31.

What’s more, this is also stackable with SingapoRediscover Vouchers, which means more bang for your buck.

Do note that the discount is capped at S$10 for each purchase, up to 2 purchases.

Not sure what to choose? Here are some great options you can consider:

Exclusive Staycation at Carlton Hotel with Garfield Take Home Welcome Pack

Exclusive to Klook, get one night stay in Carlton Hotel’s Premier Room, which comes with exclusive Garfield take-home merchandise.

You can also choose a package that includes S$50 F&B credit to maximise your staycation experience.

Cruise to Nowhere Singapore: 2 Nights/ 3 Nights Getaway Cruise by Dream Cruises

Enjoy a 2-night or 3-night holiday cruise to nowhere onboard the World Dream Cruises.

If you happen to be on board on Oct. 20 or Oct. 21, you can also purchase tickets to catch the Dream Cruise Comedy Show by Gurmit Singh, Rishi Budhrani and Fakkah Fuzz for S$37.

Ikeda Spa in Bukit Timah

Relaxation awaits you at Ikeda Spa, an award-winning luxury spa specializing in providing the traditional Japanese onsen experience.

There are both single and couple packages available, with Klook customers being able to access the single Hinoki Onsen with every 60-minute massage package purchased.

Cable Car Dining Singapore

Enjoy a four-course dinner on board a cable car, with panoramic views to remember.

Passengers can watch the sunset on Mount Faber Park as they dine 100 metres above sea level.

A bottle of house wine will also be provided.

Do note that each cable car will only be able to accommodate 2 people for this experience.

What is Atome?

Atome is a “buy now, pay later” service available at over 5,000 leading online and offline retailers across Southeast Asia and mainland China.

The Atome app allows shoppers to split their purchases over three interest-free monthly payments by scanning a partner retailer’s in-store QR code or upon website checkout.

By splitting their payments, those who appreciate splitting their payment may find that it is easier to manage their budget.

That said, it is important to track their payments and you can do so via the payment schedule on the Atome app, where users can also collect points on every transaction, which can be redeemed for discounts.

Users can also opt to settle their bills early by making the full payment three days after the purchase.

Atome is completely free to use and interest-free. Users are encouraged to make prompt payments to avoid account suspension and reactivation fees.

Bill reminders are sent before every monthly payment and payments are auto-deducted. Users can be alerted by turning on notifications for the app.

List of retailers onboard Atome in Singapore can be found here. Atome’s partnership with Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks is only for the redemption offer and is not available as a payment option for Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks or other F&B outlets.

