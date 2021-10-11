Back

Amoy Street Food Centre under renovation for 3 months from Oct. 11, 2021

Will reopen on Jan. 10, 2022.

Belmont Lay | Nigel Chua | October 11, 2021, 07:09 PM

Amoy Street Food Centre has closed for renovations starting from Oct. 11, 2021, and will only reopen three months later on Jan. 10, 2022.

The food centre in Telok Ayer will undergo repairs and redecoration, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website.

It was last renovated six years ago in 2014.

The hawker centre in the Central Business District has been badly hit by Work From Home (WFH) arrangements this pandemic, as well as restrictions on dining in during more severe phases of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Amoy Street Food Centre on May 18, during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert). Image by Karen Lui.

Members of the public have tried to call on one another to patronise the stalls and support the livelihoods of hawkers there.

Stall rents will not be raised due to works

In a statement issued on Sep. 1, NEA confirmed with Mothership that stall rents at the food centre will not be raised due to the works, as the cost of the renovation will be borne by NEA.

NEA also stated that the upcoming closure of Amoy Street Food Centre was determined in consultation with the Hawkers’ Association.

The upcoming R&R will include painting, mechanical and electrical works, such as replacement of light fittings and fans, replacement of sanitary pipes and kitchen exhaust motors, as well as toilet improvement works, said NEA.

There will be no change to the number of stalls.

As the stallholders are unable to continue operating their stalls during R&R due to the closure of the hawker centre, rental remission will be given for the duration of the works.

NEA also said that it will offer temporary stalls to stallholders who request to continue their operations at other hawker centres during the period of the renovation work, subject to stall availability and approval.

