Amazon opens new 3-storey office in S'pore, to create over 200 new jobs by end-2022

The office will occupy over 100,000sqft at Asia Square.

Ashley Tan | October 27, 2021, 02:38 PM

Amazon has opened a sprawling new office in Singapore as part of its plans to invest in and build its presence in the country.

Job creation

The three-storey office is located at Asia Square, and as its anchor tenant, will occupy over 100,000sqft.

The office will house up to 700 employees from over 30 teams, including staff supporting Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh, Amazon Advertising, Prime Video, seller enablement, and other regional corporate functions.

With the opening of this new office, the online retail giant will also be expanding its workforce with more than 110 job openings currently available in Singapore.

It aims to create 200 more new jobs by the end of 2022, and plans to expand its range of local offerings, as well as "include more support for local businesses to go global".

Currently, the company has around 2,000 full and part-time employees in Singapore, and has created over 1,000 direct jobs since 2019.

Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who was the guest-of-honour for the opening of the office, said Amazon's announcement to expand its presence in Singapore shows that global companies are "looking to Singapore as a destination for innovation, reinforcing the country's position as a regional technology hub".

Photo from Amazon

Office features

The new office boasts bright colours and other features such as a milestone wall of key events in Amazon's journey in Singapore.

Photo from Amazon

Individual rooms in the office are named after local streets and landmarks, with one wall featuring iconic Singlish phrases.

Photo from Amazon

Photo from Amazon

The space is also equipped with a pantry and mini cafe.

Photo from Amazon

Photo from Amazon

Employees can also relax using amenities like billiard, foosball and electronic darts.

Photo from Amazon

Other features include five large meeting rooms that can hold up to 14 people each, and 33 quiet rooms and 12 phone booths for those who require more privacy.

Photo from Amazon

Photo from Amazon

Photo from Amazon

