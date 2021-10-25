Only call 995 for 'life-threatening' conditions: MOH & SCDF after receiving 5,500 calls in 7 days recently

Members of the public are advised to call "995" only in "life-threatening emergencies", the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a press release on Oct. 25.

They urge the public to make prudent use of SCDF's emergency medical services and emergency department services due to a influx of calls for non-emergency situations.

20 per cent of 995 calls from Covid-19 patients

Between Oct. 15 and 21, 2021, the SCDF 995 Operations Centre received about 5,500 calls for medical assistance, according to the release.

Some 20 per cent of these calls -- approximately 1,100 -- were from Covid-19 patients, who were conveyed to the nearest emergency department (ED).

Of these patients, about 47 per cent -- or some 517 -- received only day treatment at the ED, and did not require hospitalisaton.

Another 15 per cent - or some 165 -- were warded for two days or less, and mainly for observation.

Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms should seek medical attention elsewhere

MOH and SCDF further advised that Covid-19 patients who are under the Home Recovery Programme or are awaiting conveyance to a care or isolation facility, but are only experiencing mild symptoms, should seek medical attention from a telemedicine provider.

They can also consult their primary care provider, or call the home recovery buddy hotline at 6874 4939.

Those who test positive using an Antigen Rapid Test (ART), and are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms such as fever or persistent cough are advised to visit a Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC), and to take private transport there.

'Appropriate' activation of emergency services important

MOH and SCDF said emergency services cater to both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients who suffer from life-threatening and emergency conditions.

These include sudden onset of chest pain, breathlessness, drowsiness or confusion, sudden onset of limb or body weakness, difficulty in speech, or drooping of the face, severe bleeding from injuries, loss of consciousness, and unexplained jerking of the body or fits.

They added that as Singapore learns to live with Covid-19, "appropriate activation" of emergency services is important.

This is so that patients who require emergency care can receive it in "a timely and prompt manner".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Zhangxin Zheng