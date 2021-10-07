Back

7-Eleven S'pore has exclusive mango, coconut & coffee-flavoured White Rabbit candy

Interesting.

Fasiha Nazren | October 21, 2021, 03:24 PM

The White Rabbit candy needs no introduction.

The milky chewy candy coated in edible rice wrapper is almost every Singaporean's favourite childhood treat.

As if the original flavour isn't enough, White Rabbit has added three new exclusive flavours to its line of candy: coconut, mango and coffee.

S$2 per pack

These new flavours are available at 7-Eleven outlets for S$2 per pack of 39 grams.

Photo from 7-Eleven's Facebook page.

Photo from 7-Eleven's Facebook page.

Photo from 7-Eleven's Facebook page.

One can also get the candies at S$5 for three packs.

The original flavour is also available at S$5 for a 200-gram pack.

Available at selected stores

These candies are only available at selected 7-Eleven stores.

You can find the full list of stores here.

Top image from 7-Eleven's Facebook page.

⁣⁣

