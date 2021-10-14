Back

14 suspected secret society members arrested in police raids & 4 nightspots ordered to close for alleged Covid-19 breaches

A total of five nightspots were also found to have allegedly breached safe management measures (SMM).

Lean Jinghui | October 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

14 men, aged between 16 and 44, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies during a series of island-wide anti-crime operations at nightlife establishments, food & beverage (F&B) outlets, shopping malls and a billiard saloon, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday, Oct. 15.

Police officers carried out the operations in conjunction with Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers (SDEO) from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), from Sep. 29 to Oct. 9, 2021.

During the operations, checks were conducted on a total of 228 persons.

Police checks along Circular Road. Via SPF

Police checks were conducted at Macpherson Mall. Via SPF

Police checks were conducted at Yishun Central 1. Via SPF

Police investigations on the 14 men are currently ongoing.

Five F&B outlets found to breach safe management measures

Five F&B outlets were also found to have allegedly breached safe management measures (SMM), said police.

The F&B outlets involved are:

1. The Base Bistro (401 Macpherson Road)

The Base Bistro was issued with a closure order for 10 days with effect from Oct. 7, 2021, and fined S$1,000.

The outlet’s supervisor was also fined S$300 for not wearing a mask.

The Base Bistro. Via SPF

2. The Sleeping Giants (29 Sembawang Road)

The outlet is currently being investigated for allegedly providing entertainment in their outlet.

The Sleeping Giants. Via SPF

3. SMLJ Pub (22 Circular Road)

The SMLJ Pub was issued with a closure order for 20 days with effect from Oct. 15, 2021 and fined S$2,000.

SMLJ Pub. Via SPF

4. Mama Chin Nonya Café (41 Circular Road)

The cafe was issued with a closure order for 10 days with effect from Oct. 15, 2021 and fined S$1,000.

5. Phorage (25 Church Street)

The restaurant was issued with a closure order for 10 days with effect from Oct. 8, 2021.

13 individuals were also issued with notices of composition of S$1,000 each.

Zero tolerance towards secret society activities

The police reiterated that there is zero tolerance towards secret society activities that "threaten public safety, peace, and good order".

"Firm actions" will be taken against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law.

Members of the public are also advised to take all prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, added police.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Anyone convicted for non-compliance with Covid-19 SMMs can be fined, upon their first conviction, up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via SPF

Mummy colugo & baby caught in a tender moment while perching on a tree in S'pore

Loving.

October 16, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'porean gamers, aged 19 and 24, share how TikTok lets them live out their dreams

Let the games begin.

October 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

Managing a conglomerate at 26: BreadTalk's 2nd gen leader rises to the occasion

Lessons on Leadership: Taking up the mantle is Jonathan Quek, the second child to founders George Quek and Katherine Lee.

October 16, 2021, 09:06 AM

St John's Island visitors pay tribute to well-loved cat, Sandy aka Ah Bui, who recently died

He was well-loved by everyone, and he probably also loves everyone but his face doesn't show it.

October 16, 2021, 04:31 AM

Sembcorp Marine reminds food caterer about hygiene & quality of food served to Jurong dormitory workers

Workers were reportedly up in hands about their treatment at the dorm.

October 16, 2021, 03:58 AM

Electricity provider Ohm Energy also closing down, 27,000 customers can switch to SP Group or others

Won't be the last at this rate.

October 16, 2021, 03:19 AM

3,445 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, death toll reaches 215

Tonight's update.

October 15, 2021, 11:34 PM

More thundery showers in S'pore for the rest of Oct. 2021, some nights can hit 28°C & above

More rain but continue to be hot.

October 15, 2021, 09:01 PM

'Gas leak' smell in Canberra, Australia causes public alarm, turns out to be durian. Again.

Same stinky situation as last time.

October 15, 2021, 06:06 PM

M'sians lash out at S'pore for excluding M'sia from Vaccinated Travel Lanes scheme

Malaysians say Singapore being snobbish as usual.

October 15, 2021, 05:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.