14 suspected secret society members arrested in police raids & 4 nightspots ordered to close for alleged Covid-19 breaches

14 men, aged between 16 and 44, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies during a series of island-wide anti-crime operations at nightlife establishments, food & beverage (F&B) outlets, shopping malls and a billiard saloon, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday, Oct. 15.

Police officers carried out the operations in conjunction with Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers (SDEO) from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), from Sep. 29 to Oct. 9, 2021.

During the operations, checks were conducted on a total of 228 persons.

Police investigations on the 14 men are currently ongoing.

Five F&B outlets found to breach safe management measures

Five F&B outlets were also found to have allegedly breached safe management measures (SMM), said police.

The F&B outlets involved are:

1. The Base Bistro (401 Macpherson Road)

The Base Bistro was issued with a closure order for 10 days with effect from Oct. 7, 2021, and fined S$1,000.

The outlet’s supervisor was also fined S$300 for not wearing a mask.

2. The Sleeping Giants (29 Sembawang Road)

The outlet is currently being investigated for allegedly providing entertainment in their outlet.

3. SMLJ Pub (22 Circular Road)

The SMLJ Pub was issued with a closure order for 20 days with effect from Oct. 15, 2021 and fined S$2,000.

4. Mama Chin Nonya Café (41 Circular Road)

The cafe was issued with a closure order for 10 days with effect from Oct. 15, 2021 and fined S$1,000.

5. Phorage (25 Church Street)

The restaurant was issued with a closure order for 10 days with effect from Oct. 8, 2021.

13 individuals were also issued with notices of composition of S$1,000 each.

Zero tolerance towards secret society activities

The police reiterated that there is zero tolerance towards secret society activities that "threaten public safety, peace, and good order".

"Firm actions" will be taken against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law.

Members of the public are also advised to take all prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, added police.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Anyone convicted for non-compliance with Covid-19 SMMs can be fined, upon their first conviction, up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Top image via SPF