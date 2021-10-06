100 Plus popsicles in S'pore selling for S$1.50 so you can treat yourself after a workout

You've heard of 100 Plus, the isotonic sports beverage.

Now, introducing the frozen version:

Eagle-eyed shoppers may have already noticed these 100 Plus popsicles available at some 7-11, Giant, FairPrice outlets since last month.

Known as a "hydration bar", the citrus flavoured ice confection claims to be "trans-fat free" and "25 per cent lower in sugar compared to regular ice cream", earning it a Healthier Choice label.

Each popsicle retails at S$1.50 at 7-11 outlets and S$5.20 for a box of four at FairPrice and Giant supermarkets.

Here are some reviews on the popsicle:

Top images by @threeweirdballs on Instagram and Kok Chuan Tan on Facebook.