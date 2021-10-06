Back

100 Plus popsicles in S'pore selling for S$1.50 so you can treat yourself after a workout

Some said it tastes sweeter than a typical 100 Plus beverage.

Karen Lui | October 06, 2021, 10:33 AM

You've heard of 100 Plus, the isotonic sports beverage.

Now, introducing the frozen version:

Eagle-eyed shoppers may have already noticed these 100 Plus popsicles available at some 7-11, Giant, FairPrice outlets since last month.

Photo by Nadirah Mohd Nor on Facebook.

Known as a "hydration bar", the citrus flavoured ice confection claims to be "trans-fat free" and "25 per cent lower in sugar compared to regular ice cream", earning it a Healthier Choice label.

Each popsicle retails at S$1.50 at 7-11 outlets and S$5.20 for a box of four at FairPrice and Giant supermarkets.

Photo taken at a Giant outlet by Vivien Teo on Facebook.

Photo taken at FairPrice Xtra at Nex by Kok Chuan Tan on Facebook.

Photo by Kok Chuan Tan on Facebook.

Here are some reviews on the popsicle:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @iamhungrytodayy

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ReviewKen | Food Reviewer 🇸🇬 (@kenhelpreview)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @threeweirdballs

Top images by @threeweirdballs on Instagram and Kok Chuan Tan on Facebook.

