1-for-1 Awfully Chocolate Hei ice cream at all outlets until Oct. 31, 2021

Not the first time this ice cream promotion is being run.

Karen Lui | October 28, 2021, 11:39 AM

Homegrown chocolatier Awfully Chocolate is running a one-for-one promotion on their premium dark chocolate ice cream, Hei, until Oct. 31, 2021.

Originally retailing for S$4.90 per scoop, this limited-time promotion allows you to receive two scoops for the same price.

Made with Belgian chocolate and Dutch fresh milk, the ice cream has a rich and dense flavour, according to Awfully Chocolate.

The promotion is valid for both dine-in and takeaways at all outlets islandwide, except the The Awfully Chocolate Bakery & Cafe along East Coast Road where only takeaways are available.

Here are the outlets:

  • 131 East Coast Road (Takeaway only)

  • Greenwich V #02-02

  • Star Vista #02-18

  • VivoCity #01-155/156

  • ION Orchard #B4-50

  • Raffles City #B1-52

  • Tampines 1 #03-21

  • Square 2 #01-14

  • Great World #01-K102

  • Jem #01-15

  • Marina Bay Sands #01-75

Click here for more information on the outlets, including their respective opening hours.

Top images via Awfully Chocolate's Facebook page.

