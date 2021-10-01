1-for-1 Awfully Chocolate Hei ice cream at all outlets until Oct. 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Homegrown chocolatier Awfully Chocolate is running a one-for-one promotion on their premium dark chocolate ice cream, Hei, until Oct. 31, 2021.
Originally retailing for S$4.90 per scoop, this limited-time promotion allows you to receive two scoops for the same price.
Made with Belgian chocolate and Dutch fresh milk, the ice cream has a rich and dense flavour, according to Awfully Chocolate.
The promotion is valid for both dine-in and takeaways at all outlets islandwide, except the The Awfully Chocolate Bakery & Cafe along East Coast Road where only takeaways are available.
Here are the outlets:
- 131 East Coast Road (Takeaway only)
- Greenwich V #02-02
- Star Vista #02-18
- VivoCity #01-155/156
- ION Orchard #B4-50
- Raffles City #B1-52
- Tampines 1 #03-21
- Square 2 #01-14
- Great World #01-K102
- Jem #01-15
- Marina Bay Sands #01-75
Click here for more information on the outlets, including their respective opening hours.
Top images via Awfully Chocolate's Facebook page.
