Japanese budget airline ZIPAIR Tokyo starts round-trip service between S'pore & Tokyo

A low-cost carrier wholly owned by Japan Airlines (JAL) named ZIPAIR Tokyo (ZIPAIR) has officially launched its first flight between Singapore and Tokyo's Narita International Airport.

According to a Facebook post by Changi Airport, ZIPAIR is the first budget airline to operate a non-stop direct service between the two cities.

Bookings opened in July

According to a press release by the budget airline, bookings opened on July 21, with flights between Singapore and Tokyo currently scheduled to operate from Sep. 7 to Oct. 26.

There are also two types of airfares provided by the airlines, featuring two different classes of service, a "ZIP Full-Flat Value" and a "Standard Value".

However, the press release did not mention any specific features of the services.

A quick search on their website shows that tickets for a "Standard Value" round-trip will cost around S$480, whilst a "ZIP Full-Flat Value" round-trip will set you back around S$1,400.

In addition, ZIPAIR also has a "U6 Standard Value" fare for children under seven years of age, at a rate of around S$230 for a round-trip.

ZIPAIR President: Airline will hopefully be a "new convenient option"

ZIPAIR's President, Shingo Nishida added that the airline has also taken precautions against Covid-19.

He said, "ZIPAIR has implemented key measures against Covid-19 and is prepared to provide safe and secure flights, which includes the distribution of our ZIPAIR Care Kit and have applied an anti-viral and anti-bacterial coating throughout the cabin to protect our valued customers."

While acknowledging that restrictions between both countries were still in place, he added that it was his hope that ZIPAIR could serve as a "new convenient option" for those travelling to and from Japan for business or pleasure.

Currently, travellers to Japan are required, among other things, to have the certificate of a negative Covid-19 test result conducted within 72 hours prior to their departure to Japan.

They must also undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Japan, and self-quarantine at their place of accommodation for 14 days.

