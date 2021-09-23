Yuhua Secondary School students barely contain glee unboxing new iPads

Yuhua Secondary School students received their new iPads on Tuesday (Sep. 21) -- and apparently some couldn't quite hide their excitement behind their masks.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 21, the school posted a series of photos of students unboxing their personal learning devices (PLD) issued by the school.

The caption read: "There was much anticipation in the air as Yuhuans trooped into the school today. It was the unboxing day of their iPads."

Here are some of the students unboxing their iPads:

The school added that students were given a step-by-step guide to set up and familiarise themselves with their new PDLs.

Some students were so excited that they couldn't contain it.

The post said: "Even with masks on, you can see the pure joy in our Yuhuans."

PLDs

All secondary schools students in Singapore will have their own PDLs – a laptop or tablet – by the end of 2021, MOE said.

This is in line with the ministry's plans to implement Blended Learning in all secondary schools, junior colleges, and the Millennia Institute starting in Term 3 of 2021.

As part of the Blended Learning initiative, there will be regularly scheduled home-based learning (HBL) days.

The device will support digital lesson plans and allow teachers to personalise and enhance each student's learning.

Singaporean students can use their Edusave Account to pay for the device that has been selected by their school.

To support the purchase of the device, a one-off Edusave top-up of S$200 was done for all eligible Singaporean students in April 2020.

Students from lower-income households also received further subsidies.

Top image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.