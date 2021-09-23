Back

Yuhua Secondary School students barely contain glee unboxing new iPads

All secondary school students will have a personal learning device by the end of 2021.

Alfie Kwa | September 23, 2021, 04:12 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Yuhua Secondary School students received their new iPads on Tuesday (Sep. 21) -- and apparently some couldn't quite hide their excitement behind their masks.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 21, the school posted a series of photos of students unboxing their personal learning devices (PLD) issued by the school.

The caption read: "There was much anticipation in the air as Yuhuans trooped into the school today. It was the unboxing day of their iPads."

Here are some of the students unboxing their iPads:

Image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.

Image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.

Image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.

The school added that students were given a step-by-step guide to set up and familiarise themselves with their new PDLs.

Image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.

Some students were so excited that they couldn't contain it.

The post said: "Even with masks on, you can see the pure joy in our Yuhuans."

Image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.

Image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.

PLDs

All secondary schools students in Singapore will have their own PDLs – a laptop or tablet – by the end of 2021, MOE said.

This is in line with the ministry's plans to implement Blended Learning in all secondary schools, junior colleges, and the Millennia Institute starting in Term 3 of 2021.

As part of the Blended Learning initiative, there will be regularly scheduled home-based learning (HBL) days.

The device will support digital lesson plans and allow teachers to personalise and enhance each student's learning.

Singaporean students can use their Edusave Account to pay for the device that has been selected by their school.

To support the purchase of the device, a one-off Edusave top-up of S$200 was done for all eligible Singaporean students in April 2020.

Students from lower-income households also received further subsidies.

Related:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Yuhua Secondary School/Facebook.

New Tampines facility opens for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms & underlying conditions

New facility.

September 23, 2021, 03:43 PM

Ex-hawker stall Hambaobao returns as permanent cafe spot in Jalan Besar, burgers still under $10

Here to stay.

September 23, 2021, 03:28 PM

Vaccinated pregnant women pass protection to babies: Study

36 newborns tested at birth were found to all have antibodies to protect against Covid-19, after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

September 23, 2021, 02:23 PM

Taiwan applies to join CPTPP less than a week after China applied offiically

Taiwan was concerned with China's "sudden" decision to join the CPTPP.

September 23, 2021, 02:14 PM

6 men, allegedly insurance claims specialists, appear out of nowhere along PIE after accident

They allegedly show up quite quickly after an accident along the roads in Singapore.

September 23, 2021, 01:58 PM

Halal prawn mee stall closing outlet but still giving 5 free bowls of prawn mee per day till end-2021

For the needy who might not be able to afford a meal.

September 23, 2021, 01:34 PM

'Made With Passion' & Airbnb Experiences has over 20 workshops like pizza making with Tiong Bahru Bakery

Support local.

September 23, 2021, 01:15 PM

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's stories, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

They got the golden ticket.

September 23, 2021, 12:59 PM

‘I can’t change the locks, I can’t tie him at home’: Families of home recovery patients who refuse to stay put

Singaporeans share their difficulties in getting their elderly parents to stay in their rooms.

September 23, 2021, 12:32 PM

FAQ about home recovery in S'pore & what happens if your ART result is positive

Home recovery as the default.

September 23, 2021, 12:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.