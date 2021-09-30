Back

YouTube will remove all videos that spread misinformation about approved vaccines

More than 130,000 videos were blocked since last year.

Faris Alfiq | September 30, 2021, 04:04 PM

YouTube will be removing videos that spread misinformation regarding not just the Covid-19 vaccine, but all approved vaccines, according to the company's official blog post on Sep. 29.

The video streaming platform added that it is expanding its medical misinformation policy with new guidelines on approved, safe and effective vaccines by local health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO).

YouTube stated that since 2020, it has removed over 130,000 videos violating its Covid-19 vaccine policies.

According to Google, YouTube does not allow content that contradicts expert advice on treatment, prevention, diagnosis, and transmission of Covid-19, social distancing and self-isolation guidelines, as well as the existence of Covid-19 itself.

Google is YouTube's parent company and issues its medical misinformation policies.

The post stated that content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines, beyond Covid-19 vaccines, are harmful and cause chronic health effects will be removed.

Several accounts that Biden criticised will be removed

YouTube said the latest policy update is "an important step to address vaccine and health misinformation on our platform".

Bloomberg reported that before the latest policy, YouTube allowed its users to broadcast freely about vaccines.

However, once the new policy kicks in, it will remove several accounts that the United States president Joe Biden had previously criticised for spreading vaccine misinformation.

They include vaccine sceptic Joseph Mercola, who has almost 500,000 subscribers, and Children's Health Defense, a group affiliated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Top image via NordWood Themes on Unsplash

