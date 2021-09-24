Man, 50, arrested for allegedly spray painting interior of police post in Yishun in broad daylight

The police have arrested a 50-year-old man after they were alerted to a case of vandalism at Block 141 Yishun Ring Road at about 1:55pm on Sep. 23, 2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly sprayed paint on the walls inside Chong Pang Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP).

The NPP is one of the redesigned NPPs that provide residents with round-the-clock access to police services via the self-help kiosks.

The man has been arrested for vandalism and suspected possession and consumption of controlled drugs.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The man will be remanded for further investigations and the police will seek a court order to send him for psychiatric assessment.

The man will be charged in court on Sep. 24 for vandalism.

Anyone found guilty of vandalism can be jailed up to three years, and given three to eight strokes of the cane, as well as fined.

The police said it deal with those who commit such inconsiderate acts firmly, as such acts can inconvenience the public and may delay the police’s response to persons in need.

Top photo via Google Maps