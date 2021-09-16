Yishun mini-mart shames couple for allegedly stealing groceries when they had a child with them

A mini-mart in Yishun recently put up a flyer depicting a couple who allegedly stole from the shop while their young daughter was with them.

The poster, which was signed by the ACE Mart Management Team, read:

"Dear neighbouring residents, Kindly refrain from bringing your child along when stealing groceries. We do not wish to see your child learn the wrong things growing up. Please do not be like the couple in the photos below."

The management team also left a number to be contacted at if anyone wishes for the poster to be removed.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Ace Mart put up the notice on September 11.

The notice contained three photos which were taken from the store's CCTV camera. The photos depicted a couple in their 30s as well as a girl who appeared to be around five years old.

A spokesperson for Ace Mart told Lianhe Wanbao that the woman had been spotted stealing on other occasions — twice with the man in the photos, and twice with another man who was tall and thin.

The alleged shoplifters tend to visit the mini-mart at around 1am or 2am, when there is only one employee manning the shop.

On August 29, the woman visited with a man. The man distracted the staff while the woman took a bottle of laundry detergent and place it onto the grass patch outside the shop. They then bought a cup noodle and left. Moments later, they returned to retrieve the laundry detergent.

All of these were captured by the shop's CCTV cameras.

According to the spokesperson, word on the street is that the woman and the girl are related and they live nearby.

The items that they steal are mostly daily necessities. The spokesperson also said that the mini-mart is open to discussing with the family if they are facing financial difficulties.

For now, the mini-mart has not been contacted regarding the notice.

Top photo courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao.

Follow and listen to our podcast here