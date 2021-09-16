Back

Yishun mini-mart shames couple for allegedly stealing groceries when they had a child with them

"We do not wish to see your child learn the wrong things growing up," wrote the mini-mart.

Joshua Lee | September 16, 2021, 06:18 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A mini-mart in Yishun recently put up a flyer depicting a couple who allegedly stole from the shop while their young daughter was with them.

Credit: publicnoticesg/Instagram

The poster, which was signed by the ACE Mart Management Team, read:

"Dear neighbouring residents,

Kindly refrain from bringing your child along when stealing groceries. We do not wish to see your child learn the wrong things growing up.

Please do not be like the couple in the photos below."

The management team also left a number to be contacted at if anyone wishes for the poster to be removed.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Ace Mart put up the notice on September 11.

The notice contained three photos which were taken from the store's CCTV camera. The photos depicted a couple in their 30s as well as a girl who appeared to be around five years old.

A spokesperson for Ace Mart told Lianhe Wanbao that the woman had been spotted stealing on other occasions — twice with the man in the photos, and twice with another man who was tall and thin.

Footage of the alleged thieves. Credit: Lianhe Wanbao.

The alleged shoplifters tend to visit the mini-mart at around 1am or 2am, when there is only one employee manning the shop.

On August 29, the woman visited with a man. The man distracted the staff while the woman took a bottle of laundry detergent and place it onto the grass patch outside the shop. They then bought a cup noodle and left. Moments later, they returned to retrieve the laundry detergent.

All of these were captured by the shop's CCTV cameras.

According to the spokesperson, word on the street is that the woman and the girl are related and they live nearby.

The items that they steal are mostly daily necessities. The spokesperson also said that the mini-mart is open to discussing with the family if they are facing financial difficulties.

For now, the mini-mart has not been contacted regarding the notice.

Top photo courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

906 locally transmitted cases in S'pore, 72-year-old S'porean dies from Covid-19 complications

There are a total of 910 new cases in Singapore.

September 16, 2021, 11:53 PM

Govt concerned about platform workers without basic job protections, will convene Advisory Committee

Koh noted that the work arrangements for such workers can resemble those of employees.

September 16, 2021, 09:56 PM

Mom who gave birth in SGH Covid-19 isolation ward urges pregnant women to get vaccinated

"The benefits of the vaccine outweighs the risks," said Vanessa Rickard, 36.

September 16, 2021, 09:32 PM

M'sia PM Ismail Sabri: Over 1,730 M'sian LGBTs have been sent to 'religious' rehab camp

People sent to the camp are taught about religion, health, HIV and AIDS.

September 16, 2021, 08:57 PM

Robinsons Online sale sees up to 80% off Armani, Gucci, Moschino & other big fashion brands

More brands will be added each week.

September 16, 2021, 06:36 PM

Squirrel caught paddling frantically after falling into River Safari tank exhibit

Things could have quickly gone south if it were to land in a tank containing piranhas or alligators.

September 16, 2021, 06:22 PM

Disney+ or Netflix? Get both with 70GB SIM only 5G plan & 1Gbps Broadband with S’pore’s first all-in-one Bundle

Everyone gets to watch what they want.

September 16, 2021, 05:47 PM

Man seriously injured on SBS Transit bus that braked suddenly has passed away

RIP.

September 16, 2021, 05:33 PM

Japanese chain specialising in tempura opening outlet in Suntec City on Sep. 22

Its second outlet will open at VivoCity in Oct. 2021.

September 16, 2021, 05:20 PM

Chee Soon Juan reiterates he welcomes all to his cafe, literate or not & regardless from which school

Cafe owner keeping up with current affairs.

September 16, 2021, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.