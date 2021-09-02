Back

Yakiniku Like opening in Sengkang Compass One in Oct. 2021, northeastern people scream

Do you also fantasise about moist grilled meat at nett prices?

Belmont Lay | September 02, 2021, 05:43 PM

If you fantasise about moist grilled meat at nett prices between six and 12 times a day and you happen to live in Sengkang, your future is looking as bright as the fire in a BBQ.

Yakiniku Like coming to Compass One

Yakiniku Like will be opening a new fourth outlet in Compass One in Sengkang by October 2021.

A hoarding showcasing the new outlet taking over Sakae Sushi on the fourth floor of the mall has been put up.

There are currently three other Yakiniku Like outlets in Singapore located in PLQ Mall, VivoCity, and Clementi Mall.

With an outlet in the northeast, Yakiniku Like has allowed its grilled meat to be evenly distributed across Singapore.

Mix-and-match proving to be a hit

So far, Yakiniku Like's wallet-friendly dining concept has proven to be a hit as customers can customise the amount of meat they want to order.

The unique selling point is that an order for one person can consist of as little as 50g of meat, and diners can mix and match chicken, pork, and beef -- at nett prices.

Chicken goes for as little as S$2.50 per 50g, while prime karubi beef goes for S$4.50 per 50g.

One-day promotions, such as "Buy 200g, get 300g" sets are sometimes also made available.

One-person dining is also an option, as no one is obligated to eat meat only when there are other people who also so desire it.

Popular concept

As a result of its novelty and marketing, waiting time in the queue to dine-in can be as long as 60 minutes or more during peak hours.

And queuing is not just a Singaporean activity.

Yakiniku Like has also proven popular in Japan, where a snaking queue is seen forming each time a new outlet opens there.

Top photo via Yakiniku Like & Mothership

