Back

Ex-actor Xie Shao Guang, 60, meets Pan Ling Ling at vegetarian restaurant in Novena

Long time no see.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 21, 2021, 12:24 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Xie Shao Guang, arguably one of the most beloved actors among Channel 8's audience, made a surprise appearance on social media recently.

The 60-year-old former actor exited the limelight in 2005 and has since kept a low profile.

All this while, his star power has not diminished. Occasional updates about him still create buzz among those who grew up (or old) watching his dramas.

In fact, in Quan Yifeng's talk show titled 'Hear U Out' earlier this year, former co-worker Huang Biren had called Xie her benefactor, adding that she misses him.

Most recently, on Sep. 20, Xie appeared on veteran actress Pan Ling Ling's Instagram feed.

Pan took photos with Xie, who is now 60 but looks nothing like his age.

via Pan Ling Ling's Instagram.

via Pan Ling Ling's Instagram.

They met at a vegetarian restaurant at Novena Square, where Pan had a long chat with her "very favourite screen partner".

In response to a comment, Pan also shared that Xie is now back in Singapore.

Pan's Instagram post has excited many fans and celebrities with many comments expressing how they have missed this "legendary" actor.

Those who left comments include Christopher Lee, Huang Bi Ren, Irene Ang and Romeo Tan.

If you are lucky, you might bump into Xie.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pan LingLing潘玲玲 (@panlinglingg)

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Pan Ling Ling's Instagram

KFC S'pore does chicken & waffles again with sweet potato poppers

Pocket-friendly option.

September 21, 2021, 07:04 PM

Debt collectors go to Lim Tean's office to demand S$4,905 repayment & livestream whole thing

He paid up eventually in about 10 minutes.

September 21, 2021, 06:52 PM

Laid-back rider on three-wheeled recumbent trike angers netizens by cycling on road in River Valley

These trikes are currently only allowed on footpaths, cycling paths, and park connectors.

September 21, 2021, 06:46 PM

New cat cafe in Katong lets you obsess over fluffs for S$12/hour, comes with free kitty meringue biscuit

So flooofy!

September 21, 2021, 06:01 PM

Casuarina Curry MacPherson runs S$7.90 prata buffet with over 25 types of prata from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1

It's prata timeeeeeeeee

September 21, 2021, 05:55 PM

Late lawyer, 28, first to be posthumously admitted to S'pore Bar 3 months after sudden death

Vikram had always wanted to practice law, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle.

September 21, 2021, 05:33 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan to attend UN General Assembly in New York from Sep. 21 to 25

He will also be visitng Washington D.C. for a working visit from Sep. 26 to 29.

September 21, 2021, 04:45 PM

Coffee Bean S'pore sells Mickey or Minnie Mouse carrier with drink for S$15.90

Cute.

September 21, 2021, 04:10 PM

WP's Jamus Lim makes a case for S'pore to go maskless outdoors

Commenters were both for and against it.

September 21, 2021, 04:03 PM

S'porean husband & Thai wife sell Phuket-style dry rice porridge at Lavender coffee shop

Moo means pork in Thai.

September 21, 2021, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.