Ex-actor Xie Shao Guang, 60, meets Pan Ling Ling at vegetarian restaurant in Novena

Xie Shao Guang, arguably one of the most beloved actors among Channel 8's audience, made a surprise appearance on social media recently.

The 60-year-old former actor exited the limelight in 2005 and has since kept a low profile.

All this while, his star power has not diminished. Occasional updates about him still create buzz among those who grew up (or old) watching his dramas.

In fact, in Quan Yifeng's talk show titled 'Hear U Out' earlier this year, former co-worker Huang Biren had called Xie her benefactor, adding that she misses him.

Most recently, on Sep. 20, Xie appeared on veteran actress Pan Ling Ling's Instagram feed.

Pan took photos with Xie, who is now 60 but looks nothing like his age.

They met at a vegetarian restaurant at Novena Square, where Pan had a long chat with her "very favourite screen partner".

In response to a comment, Pan also shared that Xie is now back in Singapore.

Pan's Instagram post has excited many fans and celebrities with many comments expressing how they have missed this "legendary" actor.

Those who left comments include Christopher Lee, Huang Bi Ren, Irene Ang and Romeo Tan.

If you are lucky, you might bump into Xie.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Pan Ling Ling's Instagram